154 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hillsboro, OR
As the fifth largest city in Oregon, Hillsboro is home to a large amount of tech companies, being commonly known as the "Silicon Forest". Who needs a valley when you have so much more greenery in a forest?
Located just 20 minutes outside the city of Portland, Hillsboro is home to an average of 92,000 people. The climate is like most of the Northwest, with an average of 160 days filled with rain. On the upside, this type of weather allows the many vineyards in and around Hillsboro to produce some of the Northwest’s tastiest wines. Farmer’s markets, state parks and farms are still abundant throughout the outskirts of the city. With the huge jump in technology jobs, more families are relocating to Hillsboro’s neighborhoods from all around the country, although parts of the city are still filled with a young and hip crowd. See more
Finding an apartment in Hillsboro that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.