apartments under 1400
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 PM
114 Apartments under $1,400 for rent in Hillsboro, OR
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
16 Units Available
Northeast Hillsboro
Tessera At Orenco Station
6523 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,310
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
942 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tessera At Orenco Station in Hillsboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
6 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
Meadows at Heron Creek
10667 NE Heritage Parkway, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,395
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
936 sqft
Conveniently located in SW Atlanta, with quick access to Greenbriar Mall and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Eat-in kitchens with all appliances. Pet-friendly community with pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
12 Units Available
Northeast Hillsboro
Haven Apartments at Orenco Station
6998 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,370
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One, two and three bedroom homes with designer finishes and energy-efficient appliances. Community features fitness center, pool, fire pits and sundeck. Units have a/c, ceiling fans and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
13 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
Thorncroft Farms
2120 NW Thorncroft Dr, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,366
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,787
1412 sqft
Community provides easy access to Highway 26 and NW 185th Ave. Apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Enjoy the heated outdoor pool and spa, fitness center and grassy areas.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
14 Units Available
Northeast Hillsboro
Hub 9
980 Northeast Orenco Station Loop, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,235
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! 3 Months Free Parking + 1/2 Off Deposit! Call Us for Details! Upscale urban living on the front-end…a modern haven on the backend.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
26 Units Available
Northeast Hillsboro
Nexus Apartments at Orenco Station
1299 NE Orenco Station Pkwy, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,298
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,157
1439 sqft
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with air-conditioning, extra storage and garbage disposal. Community provides a playground, 24-hour gym, pool and convenient online portal for payments. Close to Central Park; easy access to Hillsboro Airport.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
47 Units Available
Montavilla
Amberglen West
1101 NE 89th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,240
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1345 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available near Berrydale Park and Clark Elementary School, in very walkable neighborhood. All apartments have in-unit laundry, giant walk-in closets and charming patio or balcony views. Carport parking.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
25 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
Landmark at Tanasbourne
3120 NW John Olsen Ave, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,244
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1132 sqft
Recently upgraded units located just 5 minutes away from Regal Cinemas and The Streets of Tanasbourne. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with a sparkling pool for residents.
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
$
5 Units Available
Northeast Hillsboro
Hidden Creek Apartment Homes
5502 NE Hidden Creek Dr, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,285
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
960 sqft
Spacious floor plan options. On-site playground, basketball court, and green space. Each home features updates such as wood vinyl flooring, larger kitchens and dining areas, and modern fixtures. Pet-friendly. Near I-20.
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
$
15 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
The Arbory
9250 NE Rockspring St, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,297
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,417
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1129 sqft
Located by U.S.-127 and within walking distance to Eastwood Towne Center. Spacious interiors with a gas fireplace, high ceilings and large walk-in closets. In a park-like setting. Private patios or balconies.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
24 Units Available
Northeast Hillsboro
Rowlock
6380 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,280
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1281 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! 3 Months Free Parking + 1/2 Off Deposit! Call Us for Details! Rowlock Apartments - A Mashup of History and Creativity on the MAX.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
8 Units Available
Northwest Hillsboro
Jackson School Village
300 NE Autumn Rose Way, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,262
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,718
1144 sqft
Convenient to I-26 and Orenco Station. Light-filled apartments with wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets, individual climate control, and patios or decks with storage. Property is surrounded by fitness and nature trails.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
1 Unit Available
Central Hillsboro
Parkview
800 Southeast 10th Avenue, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
750 sqft
Location, quality and lifestyle in dynamic Hillsboro! - "Professionally managed by Milestone Property Management" - An Equal Housing Opportunity Provider".
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
13 Units Available
Northeast Hillsboro
Vector
967 Northeast Orenco Station Loop, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,255
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1036 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Northeast Hillsboro
Platform 14
1030 NE Orenco Station Parkway, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,385
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1246 sqft
You’ll find Platform 14 apartments at Hillsboro’s Orenco Station, just steps from the MAX Light Rail Blue Line to Portland.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
6 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
206 Apartments
2451 NW 206th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,296
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
983 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of the city. Resort-style amenities include a large pool and sundeck. Free bike storage. Each apartment features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
$
4 Units Available
Central Hillsboro
Washington Street Station
449 Southeast Washington Street, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,300
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The first of its kind in Downtown Hillsboro, Washington Street Station will be your place to Live, Work and Ride. Luxury 2 bedroom residential condos. One bedroom apartments available now.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
20 Units Available
Northeast Hillsboro
Orenco Gardens
6199 NE Alder St, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,320
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1274 sqft
Nestled in Hillsboro's "Silicone Valley," close to the airport, movie theater and Rood Bridge Park. Heated pool with spa and fitness center for residents. On the MAX Light Rail.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
5 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
The Terraces
19000 NE Evergreen Pkwy, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,186
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,807
1120 sqft
Located in the heart of Tanasbourne, these apartments offer amenities such as hardwood floors, fireplaces and a 24-hour gym. Within walking distance of trendy shopping areas, offering a hot tub, sauna, pool and more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
6 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
The Club
2053 NE 106th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,174
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Tanasbourne, this complex includes a collection of 1-3 bedroom apartments, including hardwood floors, air conditioning, fireplaces, a 24-hour gym, pool, playground, free parking for guests and more.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Brookwood
101 NE Brookwood Parkway - 103-206
101 Northeast Brookwood Parkway, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
952 sqft
Welcome to the Sapphire Apartments! Where you will find the small community feel you've been looking for in a convenient location close to everything! Just Minutes from Intel, Costco, shopping and restaurants, close to Max line, bus lines and major
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Central Hillsboro
146 NE Edison Unit A
146 NE Edison St, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
542 sqft
Secret Garden in the heart of Hillsboro - Come home to this gardener's paradise. 1 bedroom 1 bath house with laminate flooring and 1 car garage. Located on a secluded lot accessed by alleyway between Jackson and Edison. Washer / dryer hookups.
Results within 1 mile of Hillsboro
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
1 Unit Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
Spring Park
2881 Southwest 182nd Avenue, Aloha, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
815 sqft
2881 SW 182nd Avenue - 11 Available 08/07/20 2 bedroom 2 full bath, washer/dryer - Will not last long... (RLNE2200360)
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
20 Units Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
Victory Flats at Elmonica Station
1345 SW 172nd Terrace, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,310
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with kitchen island, pendant lights, hardwood floors and carpeting, and in-unit laundry. Dog park, 24-hour gym, bike storage and clubhouse. Heated pool. Internet cafe and business center on-site.
