Apartment List
/
OR
/
hillsboro
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:46 PM

128 Apartments for rent in Hillsboro, OR with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
2 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
Windsor at Amberglen
9350 NE Windsor Street, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Windsor at Amberglen is a new community located in Hillsboro, OR. Just off Cornell and a quick walk to The Streets of Tanasbourne including major shopping, restaurants, and neighborhood walking trails.

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
7910 NE Miriam Way
7910 Northeast Miriam Way, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1227 sqft
Wonderful Hillsboro Townhouse! *Move-in Ready* - Great 2 bd 2.5 bath townhouse with attached garage on the lower level and conveniently located close to the MAX station, Streets of Tanasborne, and Orenco station shopping and restaurants.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West Hillsboro
331 NW Bailey St downstairs
331 NW Bailey Ave, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
852 sqft
1st floor unit of Hillsboro Duplex - Property Id: 224608 *PLS SEE REQUIREMENTS PRIOR TO SCHEDULING WALK THROUGH* Brand new luxury vnyl plnk flrng + paint throughout! Terrific, Quiet, 2-Story Dplx w/ lots of off-str. parking.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Hillsboro
6015 NE ALDER ST
6015 Northeast Alder Street, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1800 sqft
Orenco Gardens / Stunning Townhome - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Hillsboro
1747 NE Carole Ct
1747 Northeast Carole Court, Hillsboro, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2242 sqft
NE Carole Ct - Hillsboro 4 bedroom on cul-de-sac - Thank you for your interest in renting from Gordon Properties, Inc. This property is located outside Portland city limits. Please apply online at www.gordon-properties.com/vacancies.

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
7853 NE Caitlin St.
7853 Northeast Caitlin Street, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
7853 NE Caitlin St. Available 07/13/20 Fabulous Condo in Hillsboro (Move-in Ready!!) - Awesome 3 bed 2.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Hillsboro
7336 NE Nelly Street
7336 Northeast Nelly Street, Hillsboro, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1750 sqft
7336 NE Nelly Street Available 07/11/20 Beautiful 4 Bedrm 2.5 Bath Single Family Home Available Now! *AC*FP*Hardwoods*Near Intel* - Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Hillsboro
6192 NE Sherborne Street
6192 Northeast Sherborne Street, Hillsboro, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1900 sqft
6192 NE Sherborne Street Available 07/23/20 Orenco Station Gem! Near Intel & Nike - Fenced Yard and Central Air - FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CALL 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL LEASING1@PPIRENTALS.COM Website: http://ppirentals.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
West Hillsboro
762 NW Harvest Moon Drive
762 Northwest Harvest Moon Drive, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2400 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bdr + Bonus near Intel, w/ AC, Fireplace, & 2 Car Garage - ****To Apply for This Property**** -Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Hillsboro
2021 NE Barberry Dr
2021 Northeast Barberry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
2021 NE Barberry - Property Id: 313048 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313048 Property Id 313048 (RLNE5904789)

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Hillsboro
764 NE 61 St Ave
764 NE 61st Ave, Hillsboro, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1709 sqft
Available 07/19/20 Orenco detached home close to max & shopping - Property Id: 306142 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/306142 Property Id 306142 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5877193)

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Hillsboro
7254 NE Stoneybrooke Street
7254 Northeast Stoneybrook Street, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1250 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Townhouse in Hillsboro -Orenco Station - Large 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhouse.

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Hillsboro
6454 NE Chestnut St
6454 Northeast Chestnut Street, Hillsboro, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1800 sqft
Spacious & Bright 4 Bed, 2.

1 of 45

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Hillsboro
4463 SE Sycamore St
4463 Southeast Sycamore Street, Hillsboro, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1994 sqft
Newer Home for Lease - Open and Bright Home Short drive to Intel, Nike, and Shopping!!! **Corner Unit **1 bedroom or office on the main floor.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
939 NE Wheelock Pl
939 Northeast Wheelock Place, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
8-9 Month Lease ONLY! Stunning 2 bed, 2.5 bath town home! Community includes internet, pool, gym, rec room! - ****To Apply for This Property**** -Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Hillsboro
2764 SE Irwin Ct.
2764 Southeast Irwin Court, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1485 sqft
Fantastic Hillsboro Townhouse! *Move-in Ready!!* - Wonderful 2 story townhouse with bonus room in a convenient location! Light & bright home featuring wood laminate flooring, gas fireplace, balcony deck, and bonus flex room downstairs! Open living

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Hillsboro
741 NE Grant Street
741 Northeast Grant Street, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1696 sqft
Prime Location! Beautiful One-Level Home Located on Beautiful Spacious Lot! Landscaper Included! - Available: Within 5-7 business days from approval Pet’s: Pets possible with owner approval and increased deposit Approximate Sq.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
659 NE Garswood Ln.
659 Northeast Garswood Lane, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
710 sqft
Beautiful 2-Bedroom Condo / Near Max (Optional Fully Furnished) - Beautiful, sun-filled, quiet 2 bedroom 1 bath condo right on the Max line at Quatama Station. Near Streets of Tanasbourne shopping, dining and entertainment.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
10740 Northeast Holly Street
10740 Northeast Holly Street, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
966 sqft
Fully Furnished two bedrooms two bathrooms with walking distance to Tanasbourne shopping areas; max train and TriMet bus station in Willow Creek, and <10 minutes drive to Intel/Nike campus.

1 of 35

Last updated July 9 at 10:26pm
Contact for Availability
Northwest Hillsboro
276 North East Tralee Court
276 NE Tralee Ct, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL Leasing1@PPIRENTALS.COM Website: http://ppirentals.com/ Application Form: http://ppirentals.com/applicants/ Vacant Properties: http://ppirentals.

1 of 49

Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Hillsboro
6192 North Sherborne Street
6192 NE Sherborne St, Hillsboro, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1900 sqft
FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CALL 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL LEASING1@PPIRENTALS.COM Website: http://ppirentals.com/ Application Form: http://ppirentals.com/applicants/ Vacant Properties: http://ppirentals.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
7949 NE Rockne Way
7949 Northeast Rockne Way, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1267 sqft
Arbor Pass Condo **Garbage and High Speed Internet Included** - Come home to this fantastic Arbor Pass townhouse style condominium. This home boasts contemporary cabinets, tile counter tops, gas cook top and stainless appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Hillsboro
1593 South East 53rd Avenue
1593 SE 53rd Ave, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1950 sqft
FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT; LEASING AT 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL LEASING1@PPIRENTALS.COM Our Website: http://ppirentals.com/ Application Form: http://ppirentals.com/applicants/ Vacant Properties: http://ppirentals.

1 of 3

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
South Hillsboro
1492 SE Gerhard Dr.
1492 Southeast Gerhard Drive, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1719 sqft
Great Location - Nice home on corner lot ready for Lease. Freshly painted!! Home has Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Range, Microwave, Washer/ Dryer, Disposal. Forced Air Gas heat /AC, Gas Fireplace. Fenced back yard.

Similar Pages

Hillsboro 1 BedroomsHillsboro 2 BedroomsHillsboro 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHillsboro 3 BedroomsHillsboro Accessible ApartmentsHillsboro Apartments under $1,200Hillsboro Apartments under $1,400Hillsboro Apartments under $1,700
Hillsboro Apartments under $1500Hillsboro Apartments with BalconyHillsboro Apartments with GarageHillsboro Apartments with GymHillsboro Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHillsboro Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHillsboro Apartments with ParkingHillsboro Apartments with Pool
Hillsboro Apartments with Washer-DryerHillsboro Cheap PlacesHillsboro Dog Friendly ApartmentsHillsboro Furnished ApartmentsHillsboro Luxury PlacesHillsboro Pet Friendly PlacesHillsboro Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, OR
Tigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, OR
West Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sommerset West Elmonica SouthNortheast Hillsboro
Central Hillsboro
Northwest Hillsboro

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University