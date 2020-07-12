/
northeast hillsboro
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:34 PM
151 Apartments for rent in Northeast Hillsboro, Hillsboro, OR
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
24 Units Available
Rowlock
6380 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,280
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1281 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! 3 Months Free Parking + 1/2 Off Deposit! Call Us for Details! Rowlock Apartments - A Mashup of History and Creativity on the MAX.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
14 Units Available
Hub 9
980 Northeast Orenco Station Loop, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,235
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! 3 Months Free Parking + 1/2 Off Deposit! Call Us for Details! Upscale urban living on the front-end…a modern haven on the backend.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
11 Units Available
Haven Apartments at Orenco Station
6998 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,405
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One, two and three bedroom homes with designer finishes and energy-efficient appliances. Community features fitness center, pool, fire pits and sundeck. Units have a/c, ceiling fans and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
6 Units Available
Hidden Creek Apartment Homes
5502 NE Hidden Creek Dr, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,250
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1001 sqft
Spacious floor plan options. On-site playground, basketball court, and green space. Each home features updates such as wood vinyl flooring, larger kitchens and dining areas, and modern fixtures. Pet-friendly. Near I-20.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
14 Units Available
Tessera At Orenco Station
6523 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,310
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tessera At Orenco Station in Hillsboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
25 Units Available
Nexus Apartments at Orenco Station
1299 NE Orenco Station Pkwy, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,301
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,157
1439 sqft
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with air-conditioning, extra storage and garbage disposal. Community provides a playground, 24-hour gym, pool and convenient online portal for payments. Close to Central Park; easy access to Hillsboro Airport.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Platform 14
1030 NE Orenco Station Parkway, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,380
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1246 sqft
You’ll find Platform 14 apartments at Hillsboro’s Orenco Station, just steps from the MAX Light Rail Blue Line to Portland.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
The Grove at Orenco Station
6710 NE Vinings Way, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,450
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-like community near Quatama Elementary School. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site amenities include a gym, dog park, fire pit and a pool area. Just minutes from Downtown Portland.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Vector
967 Northeast Orenco Station Loop, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,255
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1036 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
19 Units Available
Orenco Gardens
6199 NE Alder St, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,320
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,909
1274 sqft
Nestled in Hillsboro's "Silicone Valley," close to the airport, movie theater and Rood Bridge Park. Heated pool with spa and fitness center for residents. On the MAX Light Rail.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6337 NE Southbrook Ct.
6337 Northeast Southbrook Court, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2144 sqft
Beautiful, Orenco 3 bedroom + loft home. Near Intel and Max station - ****To Apply for This Property**** -Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7176 NE Cherry Drive
7176 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1462 sqft
Stonewater at Orenco!! - This beautiful condo is located in Stonewater at Orenco. Some of the features are gas heat, cooktop, fireplace, wood blinds along with an attached double garage. This is maintenance free living at its best.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6279 NE Carillion Drive, Unit 103
6279 Northeast Carillion Drive, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1842 sqft
6279 NE Carillion Drive, Unit 103 Available 08/01/20 Orenco Luxury Condo-2Bd+Den+2 Loft Areas-South Facing for Max Sun - Review screening criteria and apply at www.realtysolutionspdx.com.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6192 NE Sherborne Street
6192 Northeast Sherborne Street, Hillsboro, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1900 sqft
6192 NE Sherborne Street Available 07/23/20 Orenco Station Gem! Near Intel & Nike - Fenced Yard and Central Air - FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CALL 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL LEASING1@PPIRENTALS.COM Website: http://ppirentals.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7254 NE Stoneybrooke Street
7254 Northeast Stoneybrook Street, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1250 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Townhouse in Hillsboro -Orenco Station - Large 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhouse.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6454 NE Chestnut St
6454 Northeast Chestnut Street, Hillsboro, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1800 sqft
Spacious & Bright 4 Bed, 2.
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4463 SE Sycamore St
4463 Southeast Sycamore Street, Hillsboro, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1994 sqft
Newer Home for Lease - Open and Bright Home Short drive to Intel, Nike, and Shopping!!! **Corner Unit **1 bedroom or office on the main floor.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6249 NE Carillion Dr.
6249 Northeast Carillion Drive, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1644 sqft
Beautiful 2 BR Condo- GREAT LOCATION! Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent*** - Wonderful 2 bedrooms + 2 bath floor plan! ****You couldn't get a better location condo if you tried***** *Water/Sewage/Garbage/Parking Included in rent * Private front
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
6192 North Sherborne Street
6192 NE Sherborne St, Hillsboro, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1900 sqft
FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CALL 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL LEASING1@PPIRENTALS.COM Website: http://ppirentals.com/ Application Form: http://ppirentals.com/applicants/ Vacant Properties: http://ppirentals.
Results within 1 mile of Northeast Hillsboro
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
47 Units Available
Amberglen West
1101 NE 89th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,240
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1345 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available near Berrydale Park and Clark Elementary School, in very walkable neighborhood. All apartments have in-unit laundry, giant walk-in closets and charming patio or balcony views. Carport parking.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
15 Units Available
The Arbory
9250 NE Rockspring St, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,297
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,417
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1129 sqft
Located by U.S.-127 and within walking distance to Eastwood Towne Center. Spacious interiors with a gas fireplace, high ceilings and large walk-in closets. In a park-like setting. Private patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
$
10 Units Available
North Ridge Apartments
21187 NW Galice Lane, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,255
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1186 sqft
This luxury community features well-appointed homes including gourmet kitchens and ample space. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool with cabanas and an entertainment area, dog park, and game area. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
7 Units Available
The Jones
1099 NW Ordonez Pl, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Rock Creek and Orenco Woods Nature Park. Spacious new units with bay windows, fully equipped kitchens, and garages with remote control access.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
6 Units Available
206 Apartments
2451 NW 206th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,296
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
983 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of the city. Resort-style amenities include a large pool and sundeck. Free bike storage. Each apartment features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and walk-in closets.
