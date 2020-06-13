138 Apartments for rent in Hillsboro, OR with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
3 Units Available
Windsor at Amberglen
9350 NE Windsor Street, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Windsor at Amberglen is a new community located in Hillsboro, OR. Just off Cornell and a quick walk to The Streets of Tanasbourne including major shopping, restaurants, and neighborhood walking trails.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 01:17am
$
Central Hillsboro
3 Units Available
Washington Street Station
449 Southeast Washington Street, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,300
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The first of its kind in Downtown Hillsboro, Washington Street Station will be your place to Live, Work and Ride. Luxury 2 bedroom residential condos. One bedroom apartments available now.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
1117 SE Westerland St
1117 Southeast Westerland Street, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1800 sqft
Immaculate Newer Construction Hillsboro Home In Excellent Neighborhood! - This amazing home, located in the popular Arbor Roses Neighborhood, is loaded with features you will love! Including: Maple flooring on main, ample built-ins, custom window

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
7254 NE Stoneybrooke Street
7254 Northeast Stoneybrook Street, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1250 sqft
7254 NE Stoneybrooke Street Available 06/19/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Townhouse in Hillsboro -Orenco Station - Large 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhouse.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
4117 SE Wynnwood Dr.
4117 Southeast Wynnwood Drive, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1416 sqft
Cute, Updated 3 Bedroom in quiet neighborhood - Wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse 2 car garage.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
7204 NE Nelly St.
7204 Northeast Nelly Street, Hillsboro, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1939 sqft
Home in Desirable Orenco Neighborhood Near Lots of Parks! - Large 4 bedroom home available in Orenco neighborhood! Multi-level home has a large deck that backs to beautiful green space and peaceful creek.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
807 NE 72ND AVE
807 Northeast 72nd Avenue, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1720 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Spacious End Unit Town home in an Orenco Neighborhood - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
778 NW Lincoln St
778 Northwest Lincoln Street, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1700 sqft
Fantastic Completely Remodeled Hillsboro Duplex! *Move-in Ready* - Unique and updated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2-story, 1,700 sqft.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
1747 NE Carole Ct
1747 Northeast Carole Court, Hillsboro, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2242 sqft
NE Carole Ct - Hillsboro 4 bedroom on cul-de-sac - Thank you for your interest in renting from Gordon Properties, Inc. This property is located outside Portland city limits. Please apply online at www.gordon-properties.com/vacancies.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
204 NW Warren St
204 Northwest Warren Street, Hillsboro, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
Rent to Own this home with open floor plan with high ceilings. A huge island in the kitchen for entertaining. Gorgeous details throughout! Large master suite with walk-in closet. Utility room and loft area upstairs. Tons of storage.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
6418 NE Woodview Drive
6418 Northeast Woodview Drive, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2158 sqft
6418 NE Woodview Drive Available 06/19/20 Large 3 bdrm / 2.5 bath with open floor plan, beautiful kitchen and finishes. - Showings will be able to occur after 6/15/2020, please contact us now to schedule.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
6249 NE Carillion Dr.
6249 Northeast Carillion Drive, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1644 sqft
Beautiful 2 BR Condo- GREAT LOCATION! Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent*** - Wonderful 2 bedrooms + 2 bath floor plan! ****You couldn't get a better location condo if you tried***** *Water/Sewage/Garbage/Parking Included in rent * Private front

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
2390 NE 14th Way
2390 Northeast 14th Way, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1765 sqft
2390 NE 14th Way Available 06/19/20 Large Home Near Jones Farm Across from Intel Campus - PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2390 NE 14th Way, Hillsboro, OR 97124 COUNTY: Washington APPROX. SQ. FT.: 1765 BEDROOMS: 3 plus Den/Office BATHROOMS: 2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
1911 NE Shannon Drive
1911 Northeast Shannon Drive, Hillsboro, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1120 sqft
Updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home near Intel Jones Farm in Hillsboro - Enjoy single level living on a quiet corner lot. Living room features woodburning fireplace and slider to the patio. Master bedroom has its own bath.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
746 SE High Street
746 Southeast High Street, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
950 sqft
746 SE High Street Available 07/01/20 Quaint Ranch Home in Hillsboro with Fenced Yard, Deck, and Garage! - This two bedroom, one bath 2 bed home is 950 square feet with an additional attached garage.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
4507 SE Libby Ct
4507 Southeast Libby Court, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1566 sqft
Conveniently Located Beautiful, Like New Home with Stunning Hardwood Floors - Available: Within 5-7 business days from approval Pets: No Pets Approximate Sq Ft: 1566 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
1 Unit Available
726 NW Adwick Drive
726 Northeast Adwick Drive, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1556 sqft
Stunning Condo Near Intel and Nike in Arbor Crossing in Orenco - Immaculate townhouse in Orenco. Built in 2014. This wonderful condo offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, 1556 sq ft. Great room concept. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
6587 NE Forest Lane
6587 Northeast Forest Lane, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1324 sqft
Nicely updated Town Home near Orenco Station & Intel! - No Pets! Located near Orenco Station, restaurants, and parks, this clean end unit Town Home offers laminated hardwood floors through out the main/upper level, large kitchen, dining area, and

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
1 Unit Available
7949 NE Rockne Way
7949 Northeast Rockne Way, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1267 sqft
7949 NE Rockne Way Available 06/22/20 Arbor Pass Condo **Garbage and High Speed Internet Included** - Come home to this fantastic Arbor Pass townhouse style condominium.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
762 NW Harvest Moon Drive
762 Northwest Harvest Moon Drive, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2400 sqft
762 NW Harvest Moon Drive Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous 3 bdr + Bonus near Intel, w/ AC, Fireplace, & 2 Car Garage - 2 pets up to 30 pounds- security deposit increased by $500 per pet. This gorgeous 3bedroom + 23x14 sq. ft.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
1 Unit Available
8726 NE DELAMERE WAY formerly: (20636 NW DELAMERE TER, Beaverton)
8726 Northeast Delamere Way, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1286 sqft
Arbor Crossing Townhome Near Quatama MAX Station - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
1 Unit Available
10540 NE Cedar Falls Loop
10540 Northeast Cedar Falls Loop, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1616 sqft
10540 NE Cedar Falls Loop Available 07/01/20 Terrific Autumn Reserve Condo - 3BR, 3 1/2 BA, 1616 SF, Large Living Room with gas fireplace; Deck; Gourmet Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances & huge island/breakfast bar, Large

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
1 Unit Available
7963 NE Rockne Way
7963 Northeast Rockne Way, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1556 sqft
Excellent Townhouse In Prime Hillsboro Location! - Great 3 bed 2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:09am
Northeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
7146 NE Cherry Drive
7146 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1185 sqft
Located in the Stonewater community close to Intel. This end unit townhome features high ceilings and abundant light.
City Guide for Hillsboro, OR

As the fifth largest city in Oregon, Hillsboro is home to a large amount of tech companies, being commonly known as the "Silicon Forest". Who needs a valley when you have so much more greenery in a forest?

Located just 20 minutes outside the city of Portland, Hillsboro is home to an average of 92,000 people. The climate is like most of the Northwest, with an average of 160 days filled with rain. On the upside, this type of weather allows the many vineyards in and around Hillsboro to produce some of the Northwest’s tastiest wines. Farmer’s markets, state parks and farms are still abundant throughout the outskirts of the city. With the huge jump in technology jobs, more families are relocating to Hillsboro’s neighborhoods from all around the country, although parts of the city are still filled with a young and hip crowd. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hillsboro, OR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hillsboro renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

