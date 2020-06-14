Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:22 PM

85 Apartments for rent in Hillsboro, OR with hardwood floors

85 Apartments for rent in Hillsboro, OR with hardwood floors
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
14 Units Available
206 Apartments
2451 NW 206th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,299
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,226
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
983 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of the city. Resort-style amenities include a large pool and sundeck. Free bike storage. Each apartment features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Northeast Hillsboro
12 Units Available
Hub 9
980 Northeast Orenco Station Loop, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,250
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Northeast Hillsboro
24 Units Available
Rowlock
6380 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1281 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Northeast Hillsboro
20 Units Available
Nexus Apartments at Orenco Station
1299 NE Orenco Station Pkwy, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,288
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,212
1439 sqft
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with air-conditioning, extra storage and garbage disposal. Community provides a playground, 24-hour gym, pool and convenient online portal for payments. Close to Central Park; easy access to Hillsboro Airport.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
Northeast Hillsboro
5 Units Available
Hidden Creek Apartment Homes
5502 NE Hidden Creek Dr, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1001 sqft
Spacious floor plan options. On-site playground, basketball court, and green space. Each home features updates such as wood vinyl flooring, larger kitchens and dining areas, and modern fixtures. Pet-friendly. Near I-20.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
9 Units Available
The Terraces
19000 NE Evergreen Pkwy, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,236
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1120 sqft
Located in the heart of Tanasbourne, these apartments offer amenities such as hardwood floors, fireplaces and a 24-hour gym. Within walking distance of trendy shopping areas, offering a hot tub, sauna, pool and more.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Northeast Hillsboro
10 Units Available
Vector
967 Northeast Orenco Station Loop, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,200
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1036 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
16 Units Available
Lionsgate South
2470 NW Inverness Dr, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,440
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1577 sqft
Bright apartments with eat-in kitchen and private fireplace. Stainless steel appliances. Short walk to Evergreen Park and easy access to downtown Portland. Luxury complex with trash valet and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
Northeast Hillsboro
9 Units Available
The Grove at Orenco Station
6710 NE Vinings Way, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,525
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-like community near Quatama Elementary School. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site amenities include a gym, dog park, fire pit and a pool area. Just minutes from Downtown Portland.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
6 Units Available
The Colonnade
20311 NW Colonnade Dr, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,409
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped apartment community near Rock Creek Trail. Property offers all-inclusive resort-style amenities, including a luxury clubhouse, year-round spa and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature ceramic-tiled front entries, gourmet kitchens and direct-access garages.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
$
Central Hillsboro
3 Units Available
Washington Street Station
449 Southeast Washington Street, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,300
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The first of its kind in Downtown Hillsboro, Washington Street Station will be your place to Live, Work and Ride. Luxury 2 bedroom residential condos. One bedroom apartments available now.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Southeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
3986 SE Lone Oak St.
3986 Southeast Lone Oak Street, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
3986 SE Lone Oak St. Available 06/23/20 3986 SE Lone Oak Street ~ Off River Rd & Witchhazel - Great 2-story home in Parkside Estates! 1600 sq. ft. 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. Hardwood entry and kitchen.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
4507 SE Libby Ct
4507 Southeast Libby Court, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1566 sqft
Conveniently Located Beautiful, Like New Home with Stunning Hardwood Floors - Available: Within 5-7 business days from approval Pets: No Pets Approximate Sq Ft: 1566 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
1 Unit Available
726 NW Adwick Drive
726 Northeast Adwick Drive, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1556 sqft
Stunning Condo Near Intel and Nike in Arbor Crossing in Orenco - Immaculate townhouse in Orenco. Built in 2014. This wonderful condo offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, 1556 sq ft. Great room concept. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
6587 NE Forest Lane
6587 Northeast Forest Lane, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1324 sqft
Nicely updated Town Home near Orenco Station & Intel! - No Pets! Located near Orenco Station, restaurants, and parks, this clean end unit Town Home offers laminated hardwood floors through out the main/upper level, large kitchen, dining area, and

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
1 Unit Available
10538 NE Avery Way
10538 Northeast Avery Way, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1674 sqft
10538 NE Avery Way Available 07/19/20 3 bed 3 bath Tanasbourne townhome - NEW ADDRESS due to City of Hillsboro planning project...10538 NE Avery Way Hillsboro, Oregon 97006. Desirable 3 bed 3 bath Tanasbourne townhome.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Southeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
1593 SE 53rd Avenue
1593 Southeast 53rd Avenue, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1950 sqft
1593 SE 53rd Avenue Available 07/17/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home, Central Air, Prime Location Close To Nike and Intel - FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT; LEASING AT 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL LEASING1@PPIRENTALS.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
1150 NE Horizon Loop #1509
1150 Northeast Horizon Loop, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1092 sqft
Orenco Station two bedroom Beauty! - Just Listed. Come see this immaculate 2 bedroom 2 bathroom corner unit located in wonderful Orenco Station.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:32pm
Southeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
1593 South East 53rd Avenue
1593 SE 53rd Ave, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1950 sqft
FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT; LEASING AT 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL LEASING1@PPIRENTALS.COM Our Website: http://ppirentals.com/ Application Form: http://ppirentals.com/applicants/ Vacant Properties: http://ppirentals.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Brookwood
1 Unit Available
480 SE 37th Avenue
480 Southeast 37th Avenue, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1120 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home in quiet Hillsboro neighborhood near Intel - Comfortable family home on fenced lot. 3 bedrooms, including master with a 3/4 bath and a large closet. Open floor plan with wood burning fireplace.

1 of 27

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Brookwood
1 Unit Available
101 NE 30th Ave.
101 Northeast 30th Avenue, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
2093 sqft
Gorgeous attached NEW built Unit!!! 3 Bed- Yard, A/C, 2 car garage - *** RELIANCE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT *** To find all our available properties and our application for this rental, visit our website, www.reliancepminc.
Results within 1 mile of Hillsboro
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
26 Units Available
Victory Flats at Elmonica Station
1345 SW 172nd Terrace, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,315
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1253 sqft
New one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with kitchen island, pendant lights, hardwood floors and carpeting, and in-unit laundry. Dog park, 24-hour gym, bike storage and clubhouse. Heated pool. Internet cafe and business center on-site.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Triple Creek
Contact for Availability
Birch Pointe
17520 NW Cornell Rd, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$1,134
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,252
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
975 sqft
Within walking distance to Tanasbourne Town Center. Also convenient to Highway 26. Select apartments offer patios or balconies with wetland views. Racquetball court, fitness center, and 35-foot swimming pool on the premises.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
1 Unit Available
503 SW 207th Avenue
503 Southwest 207th Avenue, Washington County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1290 sqft
503 SW 207th Avenue Available 07/01/20 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Beaverton near West Baseline /SW 205th Ave - 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms home in Beaverton is located just off of West Baseline Rd near SW 205h Avenue.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hillsboro, OR

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hillsboro renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

