Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator furnished w/d hookup bathtub fireplace oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator gym green community parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access lobby

We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today!



Welcome to VECTOR and award-winning Orenco Station, Hillsboro’s most walkable neighborhood with easy access to the MAX for easy commutes to Beaverton and Downtown Portland from your apartment. Add great restaurants, micro-breweries/bars, yoga/fitness, unique shops and access to a multitude of outdoor activities it’s not hard to see why VECTOR is the place to begin your next adventure. Vector - Where the city meets the soul.