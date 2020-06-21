1593 South East 53rd Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage media room

FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT; LEASING AT 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL LEASING1@PPIRENTALS.COM Our Website: http://ppirentals.com/ Application Form: http://ppirentals.com/applicants/ Vacant Properties: http://ppirentals.com/vacancies/ Available July 17th, 2020. Showings Begin Approximately 7/1/20. Situated on a large corner lot, this beautiful home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with 1,950 square feet of living space. Conveniently located to Hwy 26 and I-217, close proximity to Nike, Intel, Downtown Portland, Restaurants, Shopping, Entertainment and more. The beautiful open floor-plan is spacious, light and bright, with all of the amenities you are seeking including central air conditioning. The main level offers a Great Room which includes vaulted ceilings, a decorative gas fireplace, sliding doors to the beautiful outdoor living space and open to the kitchen. The Kitchen is complete with wood-flooring, tile counters, a breakfast bar which opens to the living area, plus all appliances including a gas range, refrigerator, built-in microwave and dishwasher. The Bedrooms are spacious and the Bonus Room on the upper level makes the perfect game room, media room, or office space. The home is complete with a large, fully fenced backyard which is perfect for entertaining. Washer and dryer hook-ups only. A two car attached garage offers plenty of additional storage. Tenant pays all utilities. One small adult pet welcome with $50 per month pet rent. Great location, close to parks, restaurants, shopping and more. Schools: Imlay Elementary, Brown Middle School, Century High School PPI~Portland's Professional Property Management Experts! Directions from HWY 217: take the OR-8 / Canyon Rd. exit, turn West onto Canyon Rd., turn right onto SE Brookwood Ave. turn right onto SE Golden Rd., turn left onto SE 53rd Ave., house is on the corner on the left. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. KS0605