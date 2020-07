Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel patio / balcony carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range Property Amenities carport clubhouse coffee bar gym parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub internet access media room package receiving trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center key fob access

Experience Nexus Apartments at Orenco Station, a premier apartment community located in Hillsboro, in the heart of Orenco Station District, with ample on-site retail and only a few steps away from the Orenco MAX light rail station. Choose from air-conditioned and modern one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with spacious layouts featuring upgraded premium finishes including hardwood-style flooring, granite countertops with subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and modern lighting and plumbing fixtures throughout. Enjoy resort-style amenities such as our private resident park and sparkling swimming pool. We are a pet-friendly community and offer garage parking and carports. Our premier location is just a 25 minute drive to downtown Portland, a 15 minute walk to Intel® and an even shorter walk to the area's shopping and dining