Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:07 AM

The Jones

1099 NW Ordonez Pl · (503) 470-2446
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1099 NW Ordonez Pl, Hillsboro, OR 97006
Sommerset West - Elmonica South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 06-6301 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1106 sqft

Unit 07-7202 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,570

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Unit 07-7101 · Avail. now

$1,615

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1106 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Jones.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
google fiber
guest parking
hot tub
lobby
online portal
playground
smoke-free community
The Jones is one of the newest and most luxurious community of apartments for rent in Hillsboro, Oregon! These brand-new spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature custom finishes such as remote control garage door parking, large bay windows, spacious covered patios, stainless steel appliances, and kitchen pantries. Not to mention, special touches like island granite countertops, accent pendant lighting, garden -style tubs, and walk-in closets are similar to those found in custom homes. Enjoy the plush green landscape and relax by the sparkling pool or take advantage of the fully equipped fitness center available 24 hours a day. At our apartments for rent in Hillsboro, OR, you can also catch up with your social networking on the courtesy Fiber Speed Wi-Fi while enjoying your favorite show or sports game on the flat-screen TV in the community lounge. On- site and nearby trails provide for a relaxing walk, jog or bike ride. Its all waiting for you at The Jones Apartments for rent, Hillsboro, Oregons residential treasure.DRE # 200602137

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $38
Deposit: $250 for all units
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Storage Details: Storage on balcony in all units. Small storage included with some garages.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Jones have any available units?
The Jones has 4 units available starting at $1,540 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Jones have?
Some of The Jones's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Jones currently offering any rent specials?
The Jones is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Jones pet-friendly?
Yes, The Jones is pet friendly.
Does The Jones offer parking?
Yes, The Jones offers parking.
Does The Jones have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Jones offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Jones have a pool?
Yes, The Jones has a pool.
Does The Jones have accessible units?
No, The Jones does not have accessible units.
Does The Jones have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Jones has units with dishwashers.
Does The Jones have units with air conditioning?
No, The Jones does not have units with air conditioning.
