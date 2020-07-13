Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport google fiber guest parking hot tub lobby online portal playground smoke-free community

The Jones is one of the newest and most luxurious community of apartments for rent in Hillsboro, Oregon! These brand-new spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature custom finishes such as remote control garage door parking, large bay windows, spacious covered patios, stainless steel appliances, and kitchen pantries. Not to mention, special touches like island granite countertops, accent pendant lighting, garden -style tubs, and walk-in closets are similar to those found in custom homes. Enjoy the plush green landscape and relax by the sparkling pool or take advantage of the fully equipped fitness center available 24 hours a day. At our apartments for rent in Hillsboro, OR, you can also catch up with your social networking on the courtesy Fiber Speed Wi-Fi while enjoying your favorite show or sports game on the flat-screen TV in the community lounge. On- site and nearby trails provide for a relaxing walk, jog or bike ride. Its all waiting for you at The Jones Apartments for rent, Hillsboro, Oregons residential treasure.DRE # 200602137