Perch Harlem
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:05 PM

Perch Harlem

542 W 153rd St · (646) 430-5534
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

542 W 153rd St, New York, NY 10031
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 404 · Avail. now

$2,940

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
gym
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
media room
Just listed and No FeePerch Harlem is Upper Manhattan's newest and innovative No Fee luxury rental building located at 542 W 153rd Street in the historic Hamilton Heights neighborhood of Manhattan, New York City.With 34 new eco-friendly residences, Perch Harlem is the first Passive House rental opportunity in Manhattan. Built to Passive House environmental standards, Perch Harlem was designed to address minimizing energy consumption, noise pollution, and enhanced building air-tightness, providing fresh, filtered air constantly to residents while reducing energy costs by up to 90%. Perch Harlem residences are equipped with the highest quality building materials to improve the living experience of every residence.All residences feature Bosch in-unit washer/dryers, over-sized triple-pane windows that minimize external noise and let in natural light, and supreme insulation keeping the temperature regulated inside. All kitchens include stone counter-tops, porcelain tile back-splashes, and stainless steel energy star appliances. With polished fixtures and tile floors, the bathrooms perfectly complement the overall design and atmosphere of each Perch residence.Perch Harlem boasts a full amenities package, including a virtual doorman, exercise room, roof deck and residents' lounge, on-site parking, personal storage, and bicycle storage.Enjoy convenient, and tranquil living in Manhattan's Hamilton Heights neighborhood. Easy access to the 1/A/C trains, Columbia University, New York-Presbyterian Hospital. An abundance of shopping, cafes, and restaurants on Broadway which include local favorites Harlem Public and Taszo Espresso Bar. Amazing Upper Manhattan cultural institutions include Sugar Hill Museum of Art & Storytelling, Dance Theatre of Harlem, and Manhattan's Oldest House Morris-Jumel Mansion. Contact us to schedule a building tour and start experiencing the unique Perch Harlem Upper Manhattan Experience today at 542 West 153rd St, New York, NY.Lease assignment. New resident signs a new lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Perch Harlem have any available units?
Perch Harlem has a unit available for $2,940 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does Perch Harlem have?
Some of Perch Harlem's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Perch Harlem currently offering any rent specials?
Perch Harlem isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Perch Harlem pet-friendly?
No, Perch Harlem is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does Perch Harlem offer parking?
Yes, Perch Harlem does offer parking.
Does Perch Harlem have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Perch Harlem offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Perch Harlem have a pool?
No, Perch Harlem does not have a pool.
Does Perch Harlem have accessible units?
No, Perch Harlem does not have accessible units.
Does Perch Harlem have units with dishwashers?
No, Perch Harlem does not have units with dishwashers.
