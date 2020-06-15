Amenities

Just listed and No FeePerch Harlem is Upper Manhattan's newest and innovative No Fee luxury rental building located at 542 W 153rd Street in the historic Hamilton Heights neighborhood of Manhattan, New York City.With 34 new eco-friendly residences, Perch Harlem is the first Passive House rental opportunity in Manhattan. Built to Passive House environmental standards, Perch Harlem was designed to address minimizing energy consumption, noise pollution, and enhanced building air-tightness, providing fresh, filtered air constantly to residents while reducing energy costs by up to 90%. Perch Harlem residences are equipped with the highest quality building materials to improve the living experience of every residence.All residences feature Bosch in-unit washer/dryers, over-sized triple-pane windows that minimize external noise and let in natural light, and supreme insulation keeping the temperature regulated inside. All kitchens include stone counter-tops, porcelain tile back-splashes, and stainless steel energy star appliances. With polished fixtures and tile floors, the bathrooms perfectly complement the overall design and atmosphere of each Perch residence.Perch Harlem boasts a full amenities package, including a virtual doorman, exercise room, roof deck and residents' lounge, on-site parking, personal storage, and bicycle storage.Enjoy convenient, and tranquil living in Manhattan's Hamilton Heights neighborhood. Easy access to the 1/A/C trains, Columbia University, New York-Presbyterian Hospital. An abundance of shopping, cafes, and restaurants on Broadway which include local favorites Harlem Public and Taszo Espresso Bar. Amazing Upper Manhattan cultural institutions include Sugar Hill Museum of Art & Storytelling, Dance Theatre of Harlem, and Manhattan's Oldest House Morris-Jumel Mansion. Contact us to schedule a building tour and start experiencing the unique Perch Harlem Upper Manhattan Experience today at 542 West 153rd St, New York, NY.Lease assignment. New resident signs a new lease.