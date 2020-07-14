99 RECTOR ST.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse doorman elevator gym on-site laundry bike storage hot tub lobby valet service yoga

Must Call Before Showing. Gorgeous unit with refreshing interior. Unit is fully renovated and has high ceilings, new Oak wood floors, and oversized windows that produce impeccable natural light. Apartment has top-of-the-line gourmet kitchen, complete with custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and premium stainless steel appliances. Spa inspired bathroom is finished with custom vanities and illuminated tri-view mirrors. Fixtures in bathroom are polished chrome, ceramic tile flooring, and deep soaking tub. A unit this perfect will not last!Building offers many amenities including a 24-hour attended lobby, Full-time door man, and on-site valet services. Laundry facilities are conveniently located on each floor. Resident's lounge is fully furnished, state-of-the-art fitness center with separate yoga room, rooftop has stunning city views.Conveniently located steps away from:R, W at Rector St 1 at Rector St 4, 5 at Bowling Green 4, 5 at Wall St J, Z at Broad St