99 RECTOR ST.
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

99 RECTOR ST.

99 Rector Street · (917) 436-9219
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

99 Rector Street, New York, NY 10006
Financial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
hot tub
lobby
valet service
yoga
Must Call Before Showing. Gorgeous unit with refreshing interior. Unit is fully renovated and has high ceilings, new Oak wood floors, and oversized windows that produce impeccable natural light. Apartment has top-of-the-line gourmet kitchen, complete with custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and premium stainless steel appliances. Spa inspired bathroom is finished with custom vanities and illuminated tri-view mirrors. Fixtures in bathroom are polished chrome, ceramic tile flooring, and deep soaking tub. A unit this perfect will not last!Building offers many amenities including a 24-hour attended lobby, Full-time door man, and on-site valet services. Laundry facilities are conveniently located on each floor. Resident's lounge is fully furnished, state-of-the-art fitness center with separate yoga room, rooftop has stunning city views.Conveniently located steps away from:R, W at Rector St 1 at Rector St 4, 5 at Bowling Green 4, 5 at Wall St J, Z at Broad St

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 RECTOR ST. have any available units?
99 RECTOR ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 99 RECTOR ST. have?
Some of 99 RECTOR ST.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99 RECTOR ST. currently offering any rent specials?
99 RECTOR ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 RECTOR ST. pet-friendly?
No, 99 RECTOR ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 99 RECTOR ST. offer parking?
No, 99 RECTOR ST. does not offer parking.
Does 99 RECTOR ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 99 RECTOR ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 RECTOR ST. have a pool?
No, 99 RECTOR ST. does not have a pool.
Does 99 RECTOR ST. have accessible units?
Yes, 99 RECTOR ST. has accessible units.
Does 99 RECTOR ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 99 RECTOR ST. has units with dishwashers.
