financial district
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:11 PM
445 Apartments for rent in Financial District, New York, NY
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 03:42pm
$
19 Units Available
71 Broadway
71 Broadway, New York, NY
Studio
$2,804
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,332
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,470
1162 sqft
Classic NYC apartments with vintage aesthetics. Remodeled baths with black marble counters, newly renovated kitchens with Energy-Star appliances. Within walking distance of the New York Stock Exchange and Staten Island Ferry.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
14 Units Available
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,655
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,980
764 sqft
Stylish and modern apartment living in Manhattan's financial district. On-site cafe and landscaped rooftop deck. Spacious, upscale interiors, and multiple floor plans. Near several subway lines.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 11:21am
15 Units Available
70 Pine
70 Pine Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,583
1 Bedroom
$3,370
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1 MONTH FREE ON A 12-MONTH LEASE OR 1.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 11:21am
13 Units Available
19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,900
1 Bedroom
$3,885
2 Bedrooms
$6,388
19 Dutch is more than a dramatic update to the classic skyline of lower Manhattan. It is a shimmering cultural jewel announcing the arrival of a new downtown.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 10:10am
8 Units Available
21 West Street
21 West St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,895
1 Bedroom
$3,655
2 Bedrooms
$5,995
Located in vibrant Lower Manhattan, 21 West is a 33-story no-fee rental tower comprised of a variety of carefully designed studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 08:11pm
7 Units Available
Liberty Plaza
10 Liberty St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,570
2 Bedrooms
$5,376
Built in the financial district, Liberty Plaza is a home that inspires tenants' affection. What sets it apart is that it was originally designed as luxury apartment building and is not a building that was converted for residential use.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
20 West Street
20 West St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,500
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This Very Bright Studio is located in the Downtown Athletic Club.It Features Modern Kitchen With Stainless Appliances And Marble Bathroom.
1 of 4
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
37 Wall St
37 Wall St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,540
838 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
$3540 alcove studio in Financial District! Sprawling studio with den in an amenity-rich luxury building located in the heart of the Financial District.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
330 Pearl Street
330 Pearl Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Loft Living at the Seaport. This grand loft offers versatility in your floor plan, traditional loft charm and so much more. Upon entry you are greeted by towering ceilings, an expansive brick wall and 1300+ sq feet of space.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
40 Broad Street
40 Broad Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,800
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to this 920 SF Corner Penthouse 1 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath with stunning water views and natural light throughout.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
15 William Street
15 William Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,300
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
"Perched high on the 29th floor of 15 William Street, this smart and efficiently designed one bedroom, one bathroom loft-style residence features:1. 9'8'' Ceiling heights; double-glazed 8'2"" windows with eastern exposures;2.
1 of 3
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
116 John St
116 John Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,529
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$3529 1 bedroom in Financial District! Custom European Cabinetry Granite Countertops Fisher Paykel and Lieber Stainless Steel Appliances Hardwood Flooring High Ceilings Private Terraces in select homes Contemporary Tile
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
90 Washington St
90 Washington St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,450
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$3450 studio in Financial District! Absolutely stunning and spacious Convertible 2 bedroom in one of the most sought after luxury residential in prime Financial District.
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
67 Wall St
67 Wall St, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,557
539 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$3557 1 bedroom in Financial District! Stunning, bright Loft One bedroom with extra-large windows in a convenient full-service building. If you are interested in seeing this unit call, text or email me at any time!
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
90 Nassau St
90 Nassau Street, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to 90 Nassau Street. *Open House by appointment Saturday and Sunday, 1:45-2:45 PM. You MUST reach out to register for a time slot.* Come view this sprawling, 3-bed 2 bath, full floor loft.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
20 West St 33C
20 West St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,300
582 sqft
Furnished Studio - Property Id: 289963 Roof top, terrace, massage room, gym Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289963 Property Id 289963 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5816762)
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
44 Water Street
44 Water Street, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
NO FEE (contact me for videos). This 2500 sq ft triplex w/ 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms w/ a private rooftop and balconies w/ view of river sits right on Water Street in lower Manhattan.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
324 Pearl Street
324 Pearl Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
OWN HOUSE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY PLEASE EMAIL TO REGISTERFULLY FURNISHED ONLY 3-12 MONTHS ONLY AVAILABLE STARTING 2/1LARGE 1100sf 2 BED/ 2B BATH DUPLEX W/ PRIVATE GARDEN PATIO!South Street Seaport 2 Bed / 2 Bath Duplex Modern Furnished & Renovated Loft.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
135 William Street
135 William Street, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,250
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to 135 William Street! STUNNING and Extra Large Completely renovated and oversized true 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath loft available for rent. Stained hardwood floors as well as a brand new mahogany kitchen.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
47 Ann Street
47 Ann Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,077
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to 47 Ann Street! Dramatic loft with an expansive open layout, pleasant exposed brick, accented gorgeously by hardwood floors throughout the home.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
55 Liberty Street
55 Liberty Street, New York, NY
4 Bedrooms
$12,750
NO BROKERS FEE OR CYOF GIANT SUNNY SPACIOUS 2,600SF DOUBLE CORNER 24TH FLOOR LOFT HOME / 4 BEDROOMS & 3.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
67 Liberty Street
67 Liberty St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,488
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Privacy and Convenience in the heart of FiDi. August 1 occupancy.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
120 Nassau Street
120 Nassau Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1300 sqft
Great FIDI rental! EXTRA LARGE LIVING ROOM! furnished or unfurnished Great kitchen! Short term considered.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
25 Ann Street
25 Ann Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$7,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
VIDEO TOUR SENT UPON REQUEST. This unique very bright full-floor loft is perfectly located at the intersection of Tribeca, FiDi, City Hall Park and the Fulton Street Subway complex.
