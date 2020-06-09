All apartments in New York
Home
/
New York, NY
/
867 Ninth Ave
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:30 PM

867 Ninth Ave

867 9th Ave · (646) 823-5544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

867 9th Ave, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit RETAIL · Avail. now

$51,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
gym
bocce court
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
parking
garage
media room
867 NINTH AVENUE PRIME RETAIL OPPORTUNITY. Retail/restaurant space with highly visible frontage. 3,500 SF. Can be combined with 863 Ninth Avenue for a total of 7,000 SF. Fully vented. Fully built and functional restaurant/bar which can be combined with another 3,500 SF if desired. All equipment included.Highlights: Heavy foot traffric.Incredible visibility in Hells kitchen in very close proximity to Columbus Circle, Central Park and Theater District. Near public transportation (1, A, C, B, D, N, Q, R and W trains).Parking garage in building.Full size lower level Neighbors include The Shops at Columbus Circle, Nordstrom, Haru, Bar Veloce, Chase Bank, UPS Store, Birch Coffee, Planet Fitness, Bocca Di Bacco, The Ailey Studios Call/e-mail for more information about 867 Ninth Avenue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 867 Ninth Ave have any available units?
867 Ninth Ave has a unit available for $51,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 867 Ninth Ave have?
Some of 867 Ninth Ave's amenities include garage, gym, and bocce court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 867 Ninth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
867 Ninth Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 867 Ninth Ave pet-friendly?
No, 867 Ninth Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 867 Ninth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 867 Ninth Ave does offer parking.
Does 867 Ninth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 867 Ninth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 867 Ninth Ave have a pool?
No, 867 Ninth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 867 Ninth Ave have accessible units?
No, 867 Ninth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 867 Ninth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 867 Ninth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
