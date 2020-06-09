867 Ninth Ave

Amenities

867 NINTH AVENUE PRIME RETAIL OPPORTUNITY. Retail/restaurant space with highly visible frontage. 3,500 SF. Can be combined with 863 Ninth Avenue for a total of 7,000 SF. Fully vented. Fully built and functional restaurant/bar which can be combined with another 3,500 SF if desired. All equipment included.Highlights: Heavy foot traffric.Incredible visibility in Hells kitchen in very close proximity to Columbus Circle, Central Park and Theater District. Near public transportation (1, A, C, B, D, N, Q, R and W trains).Parking garage in building.Full size lower level Neighbors include The Shops at Columbus Circle, Nordstrom, Haru, Bar Veloce, Chase Bank, UPS Store, Birch Coffee, Planet Fitness, Bocca Di Bacco, The Ailey Studios Call/e-mail for more information about 867 Ninth Avenue.