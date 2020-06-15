All apartments in New York
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

8 West 119th Street

8 West 119th Street · (212) 521-5707
Location

8 West 119th Street, New York, NY 10026
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 19 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Expect an easy and fast approval for this IMMACULATE 1-bedroom in PRIME HARLEM, available immediately! This building has a very speedy board process, so timing will be comparable to a condo or rental building. This spacious and bright one-bedroom apartment offers a separate living room, a large separate kitchen, and very high ceilings. Brand new intercom/security lets you accept deliveries remotely from your smart phone app. Walk a block to Marcus Garvey Park or 9 blocks to Central Park. Enjoy easy access to all transportation, with 2/3/4/5/6 and Metro North steps away. Nearby, you will find numerous coffee shops, museums, Harlem Shake, Red Rooster, Whole Foods, Archer & Goat, so you can easily immerse yourself in all the shopping, restaurants, and culture that Harlem has to offer. A large laundromat, Miss Bubble, is available 1 block up on 5th Avenue; it offers free pick-up and delivery service. Top floor, walk-up, 4 flights. GREAT LIGHT. Resident Broker/Board Member.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 West 119th Street have any available units?
8 West 119th Street has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 8 West 119th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8 West 119th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 West 119th Street pet-friendly?
No, 8 West 119th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 8 West 119th Street offer parking?
No, 8 West 119th Street does not offer parking.
Does 8 West 119th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 West 119th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 West 119th Street have a pool?
No, 8 West 119th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8 West 119th Street have accessible units?
No, 8 West 119th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8 West 119th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 West 119th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 West 119th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 West 119th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
