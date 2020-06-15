8 West 119th Street

Amenities

Expect an easy and fast approval for this IMMACULATE 1-bedroom in PRIME HARLEM, available immediately! This building has a very speedy board process, so timing will be comparable to a condo or rental building. This spacious and bright one-bedroom apartment offers a separate living room, a large separate kitchen, and very high ceilings. Brand new intercom/security lets you accept deliveries remotely from your smart phone app. Walk a block to Marcus Garvey Park or 9 blocks to Central Park. Enjoy easy access to all transportation, with 2/3/4/5/6 and Metro North steps away. Nearby, you will find numerous coffee shops, museums, Harlem Shake, Red Rooster, Whole Foods, Archer & Goat, so you can easily immerse yourself in all the shopping, restaurants, and culture that Harlem has to offer. A large laundromat, Miss Bubble, is available 1 block up on 5th Avenue; it offers free pick-up and delivery service. Top floor, walk-up, 4 flights. GREAT LIGHT. Resident Broker/Board Member.