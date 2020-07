Amenities

Massive 3 Bed / 2 Bath on Prime Hell's Kitchen Block!



*No Fee*



*Pictures are stock photos for the building, Please Inquire for a video tour*



Apartment Features:



- Windows in every room with southern exposure

- Chefs Kitchen

- Queen Sized bedrooms with Closet space and windows

- Coat closet in the entry way

- Hardwood flooring throughout the apartment

- Stainless Steel kitchen Appliances

- Washer Dryer in Unit!



Neighborhood highlights:



- 1 Block from Worldwide Plaza

- In the Heart of the theater district

- Close to all the dining and bars along 9th avenue

- 2 Blocks away from the 50th Street C, E station

- 3 Blocks from the 1 train Station



*Please note price advertised is net effective after 1 month free concession*