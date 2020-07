Amenities

scription Don't miss this pre-war 1 Bedroom in the heart of the West Village. Renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. New bathroom. Great closets. Strip wood floors throughout. Tons of charm with high ceilings and beautiful arched windows. Greenwich Tower has a doorman 8 AM to Midnight. There is a live in super. Laundry on every floor. Great location close to transportation. The Meat Packing district and the Highline are close by. Sorry NO Pets.Call today to see this special apartment. No Board Approval.