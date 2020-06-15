70 West 11th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

WEST VILLAGE Three Bedroom and Two Bathroom Apartment ideally located off of Fifth Avenue on an award winning tree lined street. Welcome to this Landmark home with three true bedrooms, one with a decorative fire place; and no shortage of closet space. The spacious living room also has a decorative fire place and three oversized windows. The walk-in kitchen is equally spacious with a dishwasher; microwave; full refrigerator; and its own window. There are two full bathrooms; hardwood floors throughout; incredibly high ceilings; and over-sized windows through which endless amounts of sunlight create perpetual warmth and glow. And the apartment is fully air conditioned. Plus, the superintendent resides in the building, but pets are not allowed. All of this among endless restaurants, cafes, bars, and shopping. And, the transportation could not be better as you will be close of the F and M subway lines and a short walk from the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, L, N, Q, and R subway lines.Video Available!