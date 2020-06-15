All apartments in New York
70 West 11th Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:03 PM

70 West 11th Street

70 West 11th Street · (212) 683-8300
Location

70 West 11th Street, New York, NY 10011
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5-E · Avail. now

$7,644

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
WEST VILLAGE Three Bedroom and Two Bathroom Apartment ideally located off of Fifth Avenue on an award winning tree lined street. Welcome to this Landmark home with three true bedrooms, one with a decorative fire place; and no shortage of closet space. The spacious living room also has a decorative fire place and three oversized windows. The walk-in kitchen is equally spacious with a dishwasher; microwave; full refrigerator; and its own window. There are two full bathrooms; hardwood floors throughout; incredibly high ceilings; and over-sized windows through which endless amounts of sunlight create perpetual warmth and glow. And the apartment is fully air conditioned. Plus, the superintendent resides in the building, but pets are not allowed. All of this among endless restaurants, cafes, bars, and shopping. And, the transportation could not be better as you will be close of the F and M subway lines and a short walk from the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, L, N, Q, and R subway lines.Video Available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 West 11th Street have any available units?
70 West 11th Street has a unit available for $7,644 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 West 11th Street have?
Some of 70 West 11th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 West 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
70 West 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 West 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 70 West 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 70 West 11th Street offer parking?
No, 70 West 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 70 West 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 West 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 West 11th Street have a pool?
No, 70 West 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 70 West 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 70 West 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 70 West 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 West 11th Street has units with dishwashers.
