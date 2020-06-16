All apartments in New York
62 Wooster Street

62 Wooster Street · (646) 613-2619
Location

62 Wooster Street, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit PH · Avail. now

$75,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 7 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
elevator
doorman
media room
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
media room
NO FEE
Fully Furnished
Short Term or Long Term

A private pool and two terraces in the most exclusive rental in Soho.

This loft is the ultimate in privacy with two elevators in this boutique building servicing just seven luxury homes. This spectacular 6 bedroom duplex has a 40 foot private pool and two private terraces and crowns SoHo's most discreet condominium.

Designed by COOKFOX this Penthouse offers 6900 square feet of interior living space, soaring ceilings, 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms complete with a 40 foot lap pool and deck terrace. This home stands out as having a fantastic layout with division of both public and private space and is one of the most spectacular and glamorous residences in Manhattan.

A 47 foot Great Room has nine arched windows that bath the loft in light all day. From this aspect there are views that extend south over SoHo. With its gallery-like detailing, exposed brick walls, hand-finished 12" wide white oak plank floors these natural, warm finishes are elegant and luxurious. The Henrybuilt kitchen, is a real working kitchen. Designed to be a part of the home yet not dominate the overall aesthetic of the space. American walnut cabinetry punctuated by Nanz hardware, slabs of Calacatta marble and St. Germian Stone and featuring the best appliances from Gaggenau and Viking. A large pantry with service sink, additional refrigerator and double wine towers adds function to the refined design.

The main level offers four bedrooms each with en-suite bath and expansive closet space plus a large office/media room with en-suite bath and WIC. Bathrooms have a warm and defined pallet of natural materials including Bianco Dolomiti marble, custom oak wood vanities, handcrafted glazed tile, hand-cast concrete basins, Waterworks fixtures, Toto toilets and radiant heat flooring.

An architecturally significant floating staircase featuring brass accents and leather-wrapped handrails lead to the Master suite, lap pool and terrace.
The Master Suite has its own private terrace, a dressing room and a large five fixture bath with custom built walnut cabinetry, steam shower for two and separate WC. Equally amazing is the second beautifully landscaped terrace with outdoor kitchen that has sweeping north and west views.

Refined and elegant, The Penthouse at 62 Wooster defines the very best of modern SoHo living. Located on the best block in Soho, this boutique building also features classic Soho views, smart-home technology, custom lighting and AV, a Part Time attendant, direct key-locked elevator access, a planted common roof terrace which is fully-outfitted with an outdoor kitchen and over-sized grill, bathroom and pantry.

Brokers: CYOF

This is not an offering. The complete offering terms are in an offering plan available from the Sponsor. File No: CD 140337

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Wooster Street have any available units?
62 Wooster Street has a unit available for $75,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 62 Wooster Street have?
Some of 62 Wooster Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Wooster Street currently offering any rent specials?
62 Wooster Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Wooster Street pet-friendly?
No, 62 Wooster Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 62 Wooster Street offer parking?
No, 62 Wooster Street does not offer parking.
Does 62 Wooster Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 Wooster Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Wooster Street have a pool?
Yes, 62 Wooster Street has a pool.
Does 62 Wooster Street have accessible units?
No, 62 Wooster Street does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Wooster Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 62 Wooster Street does not have units with dishwashers.
