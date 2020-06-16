62 Wooster Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pool elevator doorman media room

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities doorman elevator pool bbq/grill media room

NO FEE

Fully Furnished

Short Term or Long Term



A private pool and two terraces in the most exclusive rental in Soho.



This loft is the ultimate in privacy with two elevators in this boutique building servicing just seven luxury homes. This spectacular 6 bedroom duplex has a 40 foot private pool and two private terraces and crowns SoHo's most discreet condominium.



Designed by COOKFOX this Penthouse offers 6900 square feet of interior living space, soaring ceilings, 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms complete with a 40 foot lap pool and deck terrace. This home stands out as having a fantastic layout with division of both public and private space and is one of the most spectacular and glamorous residences in Manhattan.



A 47 foot Great Room has nine arched windows that bath the loft in light all day. From this aspect there are views that extend south over SoHo. With its gallery-like detailing, exposed brick walls, hand-finished 12" wide white oak plank floors these natural, warm finishes are elegant and luxurious. The Henrybuilt kitchen, is a real working kitchen. Designed to be a part of the home yet not dominate the overall aesthetic of the space. American walnut cabinetry punctuated by Nanz hardware, slabs of Calacatta marble and St. Germian Stone and featuring the best appliances from Gaggenau and Viking. A large pantry with service sink, additional refrigerator and double wine towers adds function to the refined design.



The main level offers four bedrooms each with en-suite bath and expansive closet space plus a large office/media room with en-suite bath and WIC. Bathrooms have a warm and defined pallet of natural materials including Bianco Dolomiti marble, custom oak wood vanities, handcrafted glazed tile, hand-cast concrete basins, Waterworks fixtures, Toto toilets and radiant heat flooring.



An architecturally significant floating staircase featuring brass accents and leather-wrapped handrails lead to the Master suite, lap pool and terrace.

The Master Suite has its own private terrace, a dressing room and a large five fixture bath with custom built walnut cabinetry, steam shower for two and separate WC. Equally amazing is the second beautifully landscaped terrace with outdoor kitchen that has sweeping north and west views.



Refined and elegant, The Penthouse at 62 Wooster defines the very best of modern SoHo living. Located on the best block in Soho, this boutique building also features classic Soho views, smart-home technology, custom lighting and AV, a Part Time attendant, direct key-locked elevator access, a planted common roof terrace which is fully-outfitted with an outdoor kitchen and over-sized grill, bathroom and pantry.



Brokers: CYOF



This is not an offering. The complete offering terms are in an offering plan available from the Sponsor. File No: CD 140337