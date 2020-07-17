All apartments in New York
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:23 PM

610 West 163rd Street

610 West 163rd Street · (303) 241-9219
Location

610 West 163rd Street, New York, NY 10032
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12-D · Avail. now

$2,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
LOCATION: 163rd and Broadway
TRAINS: 1, C, A

YOUR APARTMENT:
*photos are of a similar unit in the same building
-Wonderful responsive super
-2 Queen Size Bedrooms

YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD:
-In the heart of Washington Heights
-Super Foodtown, Boxers, Hilltop Park Alehouse
-Year round farmers market
-And SO much more!

NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED. This landlord uses Rhino instead of a traditional security deposit, meaning you can keep more of your money in your pocket and reduce your move-in costs for a low monthly fee.,Bright & Spacious 2 bedroom with a full sized living room (11/15/14 move in)

Bedrooms can accommodate king sized beds

New appliances including a dishwasher, hardwood floors and ceramic bathroom

Easy access to all major transportation and 1 block from beautiful Riverside Drive

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 West 163rd Street have any available units?
610 West 163rd Street has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 610 West 163rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
610 West 163rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 West 163rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 610 West 163rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 610 West 163rd Street offer parking?
No, 610 West 163rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 610 West 163rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 West 163rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 West 163rd Street have a pool?
No, 610 West 163rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 610 West 163rd Street have accessible units?
No, 610 West 163rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 610 West 163rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 West 163rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 610 West 163rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 West 163rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
