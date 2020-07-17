610 West 163rd Street

Amenities
LOCATION: 163rd and Broadway
TRAINS: 1, C, A
YOUR APARTMENT:
*photos are of a similar unit in the same building
-Wonderful responsive super
-2 Queen Size Bedrooms
YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD:
-In the heart of Washington Heights
-Super Foodtown, Boxers, Hilltop Park Alehouse
-Year round farmers market
-And SO much more!
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED. This landlord uses Rhino instead of a traditional security deposit, meaning you can keep more of your money in your pocket and reduce your move-in costs for a low monthly fee.,Bright & Spacious 2 bedroom with a full sized living room (11/15/14 move in)
Bedrooms can accommodate king sized beds
New appliances including a dishwasher, hardwood floors and ceramic bathroom
Easy access to all major transportation and 1 block from beautiful Riverside Drive