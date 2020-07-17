610 West 163rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

LOCATION: 163rd and Broadway

TRAINS: 1, C, A



YOUR APARTMENT:

*photos are of a similar unit in the same building

-Wonderful responsive super

-2 Queen Size Bedrooms



YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD:

-In the heart of Washington Heights

-Super Foodtown, Boxers, Hilltop Park Alehouse

-Year round farmers market

-And SO much more!



NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED. This landlord uses Rhino instead of a traditional security deposit, meaning you can keep more of your money in your pocket and reduce your move-in costs for a low monthly fee.,Bright & Spacious 2 bedroom with a full sized living room (11/15/14 move in)



Bedrooms can accommodate king sized beds



New appliances including a dishwasher, hardwood floors and ceramic bathroom



Easy access to all major transportation and 1 block from beautiful Riverside Drive