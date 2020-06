Amenities

Newly renovated 4 bedrooms, in the lovely Washington Heights area. Conveniently located near the 1 train and A express train as well as the new GW Bridge. Features include all new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, 4 huge bedrooms, and a brand new bathroom, living room. Busy area close to the Columbia University, shops, transportation, and much more. Ready to move now.