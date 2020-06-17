All apartments in New York
54 West 56th Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:06 PM

54 West 56th Street

54 West 56th Street · (646) 484-5111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

54 West 56th Street, New York, NY 10019
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NO FEE. This beautiful and spacious 1 Bedroom with a LARGE PRIVATE TERRACE is new to the market and will not last long! It features Polished Hardwood Floor, High Ceilings, Lots of Natural Light, Exposed Brick Wall, Ample of Storage Space, Stainless Steel Appliances and a Sinking Tub.This apartment is in a clean and very well kept building in the middle of everything. Its few steps away from Central Park, Fifth Avenue, Subway Trains, Great Restaurants, Bars, Stores and much more! Enjoy all the benefits that Midtown has to offer, without sacrificing comfort and convenience! Dont miss out. Contact Rose at 917 326 9446 for more information and a private viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 West 56th Street have any available units?
54 West 56th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 54 West 56th Street have?
Some of 54 West 56th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 West 56th Street currently offering any rent specials?
54 West 56th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 West 56th Street pet-friendly?
No, 54 West 56th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 54 West 56th Street offer parking?
No, 54 West 56th Street does not offer parking.
Does 54 West 56th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 West 56th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 West 56th Street have a pool?
No, 54 West 56th Street does not have a pool.
Does 54 West 56th Street have accessible units?
No, 54 West 56th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 54 West 56th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 54 West 56th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
