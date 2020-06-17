54 West 56th Street

Amenities

NO FEE. This beautiful and spacious 1 Bedroom with a LARGE PRIVATE TERRACE is new to the market and will not last long! It features Polished Hardwood Floor, High Ceilings, Lots of Natural Light, Exposed Brick Wall, Ample of Storage Space, Stainless Steel Appliances and a Sinking Tub.This apartment is in a clean and very well kept building in the middle of everything. Its few steps away from Central Park, Fifth Avenue, Subway Trains, Great Restaurants, Bars, Stores and much more! Enjoy all the benefits that Midtown has to offer, without sacrificing comfort and convenience! Dont miss out. Contact Rose at 917 326 9446 for more information and a private viewing!