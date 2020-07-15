/
COLUMBIA
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 AM
1379 Apartments For Rent Near Columbia University
Last updated July 13 at 09:07 PM
20 Units Available
Upper West Side
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,870
680 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Two Lincoln Square in New York. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
29 Units Available
Upper West Side
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,618
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,832
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,055
1212 sqft
Tucked into the Upper West Side along Riverside Park South. Offers parking, 24-hour concierge, courtyard, and gym. Recently renovated apartments offer steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
47 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,799
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,527
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,424
1018 sqft
These elegant, pet-friendly apartments boast a pre-war look and feel, yet offer a lifestyle that is decidedly 21st-century. Apartment custom finishes include gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops and Euro-style cabinetry, pre-war-style marble baths.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
25 Units Available
Upper West Side
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
Studio
$2,692
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,475
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,851
1247 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Riverside Park South. On-site restaurants, groceries and gym for convenience. Apartments feature walk-in closets in-unit laundry and amazing views. Courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
38 Units Available
Upper West Side
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,428
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,808
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,829
1065 sqft
This complex in western Manhattan houses modern apartments of various sizes with great views of the Hudson River. Riverside Park is right on the doorstep, and dozens of shops and restaurants are just minutes away.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
25 Units Available
Upper East Side
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,126
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,175
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,921
1260 sqft
Recently renovated units with an amazing view of Manhattan. Located on the Upper East Side, this green community provides easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Garage parking, 24-hour gym and pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
20 Units Available
Upper West Side
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,276
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,773
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,496
1209 sqft
Chic Upper West Side location near Lincoln Center and Central Park. 1-2 bedroom units with granite counters and extra storage. Pet-friendly. Community features playground, pool and yoga, plus 24-hour concierge and doorman.
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
28 Units Available
Morningside Heights
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr, New York, NY
Studio
$3,315
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,685
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,105
1174 sqft
High-rise apartment homes in the heart of Manhattan. Brand new units with extra storage. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Residents get access to a yoga studio and game room. Close to Central Park.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
16 Units Available
Upper West Side
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,384
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,597
1126 sqft
Situated in Manhattan and only blocks away from express trains, Riverside Park and Central Park. Property has garage parking, on-site gym and playground. Units are recently renovated.
Last updated July 8 at 07:32 AM
17 Units Available
Upper East Side
RiverEast
408 East 92nd Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,525
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,820
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,260
1053 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated July 13 at 11:45 AM
16 Units Available
Upper West Side
Aire
200 West 67th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,815
1 Bedroom
$3,510
2 Bedrooms
$5,571
941 sqft
Aire is an inspired, soaring, 43-story glass residential tower at the heart of the Upper West Side.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
18 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,886
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,003
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,908
1127 sqft
Recently renovated, modern 1-3 bedroom apartments on the Upper West Side. Try some great local eateries, like Elizabeth's, Daniello's and Effy's Cafe. Subway station across the street and Central Park is just a block away.
Last updated July 13 at 10:22 AM
6 Units Available
Upper West Side
222 W80
222 W 80th St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$11,600
3 Bedrooms
$14,950
222 W80 is a boutique-size residence with the amenities program of a much larger building the percentage of square-footage dedicated to them is unprecedented.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
20 Units Available
Central Park
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St, New York, NY
Studio
$1,970
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,009
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated building with doorman on 86th between Central Park West and Columbus. Just a few minutes' walk from 86th Street Subway and crosstown bus stop. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
28 Units Available
Upper West Side
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,127
329 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,658
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,888
719 sqft
Upper West Side, blocks from 72nd Street Subway. Enjoy luxury features such as steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets, as well as on-site laundry and 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 11:56 AM
9 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Melar
250 West 93rd Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,861
1 Bedroom
$4,057
2 Bedrooms
$6,641
Located at 250 West 93rd Street, The Melar is a 22-story property offering 143 units in studio, one- and two-bedroom configurations.
Last updated May 22 at 01:02 PM
13 Units Available
Upper East Side
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,019
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,033
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,133
1015 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Wimbledon in New York. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 02:25 AM
11 Units Available
Upper West Side
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$2,460
1 Bedroom
$2,850
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
This 1,000-unit high-rise features a New York Sports Club fitness center with pool and classes for adults and children, appleseeds® children's playroom, children's outdoor playground, parking and a complimentary shuttle bus to Columbus Circle.
Last updated July 15 at 04:50 AM
7 Units Available
Upper East Side
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,700
1 Bedroom
$3,700
2 Bedrooms
Ask
12 EAST 86TH STREET is located at 12 EAST 86TH STREET New York, NY and is managed by Urban Associates, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. 12 EAST 86TH STREET offers Studio to 4 bedroom apartments .
Last updated July 13 at 08:45 PM
10 Units Available
Upper West Side
Hawthorn Park
160 W 62nd St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,387
1 Bedroom
$4,647
2 Bedrooms
$6,825
Living in Hawthorn Park is Manhattan living at its finest. From its stunning architecture to its amazing views; its lavish amenities to its spectacular location at Lincoln Center, Hawthorn Park living is pure joy.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
12 Units Available
Upper West Side
Parc 77
50 W 77th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,316
393 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,075
635 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Roosevelt Park. Pet-friendly living with elevator, doorman and 24-hour services. Recently renovated units with granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Green community.
Last updated July 13 at 11:51 AM
9 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,420
1 Bedroom
$4,767
2 Bedrooms
$7,103
A supreme location on the Upper West Side. New apartments that feature designer finishes and chef-grade appliances. Exceptional amenities from a stylish, 24-hour attended lobby to a landscaped rooftop lounge.
Last updated July 15 at 07:00 AM
14 Units Available
Upper West Side
101 West End
101 W End Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,496
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,295
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,745
1077 sqft
Fashionable units near the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy on-site laundry, bike storage and a basketball court. Close to great shopping at Columbus Circle.
Last updated July 13 at 08:45 PM
5 Units Available
Upper West Side
Grand Tier
1930 Broadway, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,496
2 Bedrooms
$7,787
3 Bedrooms
$10,170
The Grand Tier lives up to its name, overlooking Lincoln Center on one side, Central Park on the other. Inside The Grand Tier, its public spaces are decorated by acclaimed American designer John Saladino.