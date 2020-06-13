316 Apartments for rent in Elmont, NY

/
1 Unit Available
21 Gotham Ave
21 Gotham Avenue, Elmont, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
HOUSE FOR RENT IN ELMONT - Property Id: 191286 Whole house for rent in Elmont. Living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Hardwood floors and lots of storage space. Close to all. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Elmont
1 Unit Available
19 Interstate Street
19 I Street, Elmont, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
1900 sqft
A gorgeous colonial, all newly renovated with a beautiful decor. New kitchen with new appliances, new bathrooms, new windows, molding, doors hardware and new flooring.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Elmont
1 Unit Available
129 Meacham Avenue
129 Meacham Avenue, Elmont, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Walk Up apartment, Eat in Kitchen, Living Room, Bedroom, Bedroom, Bedroom, One Full bath,
Results within 1 mile of Elmont
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
258 ST 2nd floor
258 South 2nd Street, New Hyde Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Unit 2nd floor Available 07/01/20 APARTMENT FOR RENT - Property Id: 296395 2nd floor apt private entrance 1 bdrm 1 office room living room dining room kitchen walk to stores, and all transportation excellent area Apply at TurboTenant:
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Queens Village
1 Unit Available
92-40 218th Place
92-40 218th Place, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Whole house 3 Bedroom rental in serene Tree Lined Street, Beautiful Quiet Block in the heart of Queens Village. Ideal Open Floor Plan, Huge Living Room. Bright and Airy--plenty of windows.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
410 Jericho Turnpike
410 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Recently renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment located in the heart of New Hyde Park. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large living room leads to kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
North Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
1075 Fenwood Drive
1075 Fenwood Drive, North Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION LOVELY ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH CO-OP IN THE HEART OF VALLEY PARK ESTATES THIS CO-OP IS A MUST SEE. EXTREMELY CLOSE TO TRANSPORTATION AND SHOPPING.YOUR KEYS AWAIT YOU.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Bellerose Floral Park
1 Unit Available
233-84 87th Avenue
233-84 87th Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2nd floor, 3 bed rooms, 11/2 bath, Dinning area, Living room, Kitchen
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Queens Village
1 Unit Available
91-43 219th Street
91-43 219th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1 BR, Apt on the Second Floor. Mint Condition. Close to transportation.School in the heart of Queens Village.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Bellerose Floral Park
1 Unit Available
89-09 237th Street
89-09 237th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautifully renovated, spacious and sunny legal rental in Bellerose.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Bellerose Floral Park
1 Unit Available
85-22 239th Street E
85-22 239th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
This apartment features living/dinning room, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with plenty of closets sits on quite tree-line street.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Bellerose Floral Park
1 Unit Available
87-30 Commonwealth Boulevard
87-30 Commonwealth Boulevard, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2nd floor, Masterbedroom attached bath, convenient to all
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Bellerose Floral Park
1 Unit Available
86-73 Musket Street
86-73 Musket Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3 Bed Rooms With 2 Full Baths On Second Floor, Sd#26, Close To Every Thing.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Bellerose Floral Park
1 Unit Available
88-58 238 Street
88-58 238th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 88-58 238 Street in Queens. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
635 S 12th St
635 South 12th Street, New Hyde Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
HUGE 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH NEW FLOORS NEWER KITCHEN 2nd FLOOR APT. HEAT AND COOKING GAS AND WATER INCLUDED SHARED BACKYARD WASHER/DRYER SHARED DRIVEWAY PARKING NEAR 2 L.I.R.R.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Queens Village
1 Unit Available
114-14 Springfield Boulevard
114-14 Springfield Boulevard, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Cozy 1 Bedroom on 1st FL. All Utilities Included.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Bellerose Floral Park
1 Unit Available
88-05 Pontiac Street
88-05 Pontiac Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Feast your Eyes on this Beautiful, Spacious 3rd floor Apartment With Lots Of Closet Space. Living room, dining room with balcony. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath with Gas and heat included. Located mid block On A Peaceful Tree Lined Street.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Queens Village
1 Unit Available
92-01 Winchester Boulevard
92-01 Winchester Boulevard, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2 bed rooms with 2 car parking, garage, tenant pays only electricity, close to every thing.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
67 Putnam Avenue
67 Putnam Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
Spacious 4 bedroom house rental, parking in driveway. Neat community living - Under renovations
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Franklin Square
1 Unit Available
1070 Barnes St
1070 Barnes Street, Franklin Square, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
diamond condition 3 bedroom 2 bath home. All redone top of the line. semi furnished . will provide fencing upon request. private new laundry room and newly finished basement. nice private backyard.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Franklin Square
1 Unit Available
17 New Hyde Park Road
17 New Hyde Park Road, Franklin Square, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
This home has it all a Backyard, Driveway Parking & Washer Dryer. Updated Kitchen & Full Bath, 2 Bedrooms & Full Bath on the Second Floor,
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
400 N Corona Ave
400 North Corona Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
two bedroom apartment top floor, parking included
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Bellerose Floral Park
1 Unit Available
88-08 241st Street
88-08 241st Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Two-Family Colonial On Lovely Tree-Lined Street. Newly Painted First Floor Apt. Features An Entry Hall/Living Room/Two Bedrooms/Updated Kitchen W/ Granite And New Refrigerator/Dining Room/Private Backyard/Driveway. Ready For New Tenants!
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
South Floral Park
1 Unit Available
381 Marguerite Avenue
381 Marguerite Avenue, South Floral Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautiful 2 large bedrooms, 2 bath with Jacuzzi Rental is Floral Park. Home features cathedral ceilings, CAC , Gas fireplace, and Large Eat-In Kitchen. All utilities are included in rent. 1 Parking spot included.
