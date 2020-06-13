54 Warren Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning elevator fire pit

Your oasis in the heart of TriBeCa! In these uncertain times when home means more to us than ever, this completely private penthouse is the ultimate retreat for sheltering-in-place. Imagine not just one, but two terraces comprising over 1,000 square feet of expansive outdoor livingand that's just the outside. With spacious 14-foot ceilings and over 3,800 square feet of interior space, this is the perfect home for working or working out; for relaxing and rejuvenating; for enjoying solitude or being with those you love. It's all here-in the heart of one of Manhattan's finest neighborhoods.



Upon entering the Penthouse from your key-locked elevator, you are immediately captivated by the abundance of natural sunlight pouring through the south-facing floor-to-ceiling windows. The grand living area includes a wood-burning fireplace and a south-facing terrace directly off of it.



As you walk on the beautiful wide plank floors over to the north-facing side of the home, you are introduced to the dining room, half bath, and open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ample storage space. Six French doors open up to a jaw-dropping outdoor retreat encased with artificial greenery along the walls, multiple seating areas, an outdoor TV, a fire pit, and a full-size BBQ grill. Does it get any better than that?!



One flight down is another full floor of luxury living at its finest. This floor has four bedrooms with the master facing south and the other three facing north. Also on this floor, you have four bathrooms, a laundry room with washer/dryer, a home office, and heated floors throughout. The master bedroom includes an en-suite five-fixture bathroom with walk-in shower, separate soaking tub, and gorgeous double vanity. Two of the other three bedrooms feature en-suite bathrooms.



This smart home comes equipped with a Crestron system that regulates the lighting and central air conditioning, plus Lutron which allows you to adjust the shades in every room. 54 Warren is a boutique condominium with only four units and video intercom, giving you as much privacy and distance as you need. This home can also be fully furnished for $30,000.



Home matters more now than ever-don't miss your chance to own this one! Give us a call to view!