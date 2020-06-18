All apartments in New York
534 East 88th Street

Location

534 East 88th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4F · Avail. now

$2,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
NO FEE!
Note: Please include desired move in date and if you have any pets with your inquiry. Pictures and floorplan are of the actual unit. Video tour available upon request.

Renovated, spacious and bright 4th floor 1 bedroom apartment features: extra high ceilings, open kitchen, full size stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Immaculate hardwood floors, dining area. The bedroom can fit a queen bed and is facing the back of the building so it is very quiet. The living room is facing north into 88th street and can comfortably accommodate a full living room furniture. Clean and well maintained elevator building with laundry room, super on premises. M86 Crosstown Bus on York Ave and E87th Street, Q train on 86th and 2nd Ave, 4,5,6 Subway on 86th And Lexington Ave. Whole Foods Supermarket on East 88th and 3rd Avenue. Carl Schurz Park right around the corner of this building where you can relax on a bench positioned overlooking the river, workout or just enjoy some quiet time. Very quick and easy application process. Sorry no dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 East 88th Street have any available units?
534 East 88th Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 534 East 88th Street have?
Some of 534 East 88th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 534 East 88th Street currently offering any rent specials?
534 East 88th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 East 88th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 534 East 88th Street is pet friendly.
Does 534 East 88th Street offer parking?
No, 534 East 88th Street does not offer parking.
Does 534 East 88th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 534 East 88th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 East 88th Street have a pool?
No, 534 East 88th Street does not have a pool.
Does 534 East 88th Street have accessible units?
No, 534 East 88th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 534 East 88th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 534 East 88th Street has units with dishwashers.
