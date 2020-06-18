534 East 88th Street

Amenities

Note: Please include desired move in date and if you have any pets with your inquiry. Pictures and floorplan are of the actual unit. Video tour available upon request.



Renovated, spacious and bright 4th floor 1 bedroom apartment features: extra high ceilings, open kitchen, full size stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Immaculate hardwood floors, dining area. The bedroom can fit a queen bed and is facing the back of the building so it is very quiet. The living room is facing north into 88th street and can comfortably accommodate a full living room furniture. Clean and well maintained elevator building with laundry room, super on premises. M86 Crosstown Bus on York Ave and E87th Street, Q train on 86th and 2nd Ave, 4,5,6 Subway on 86th And Lexington Ave. Whole Foods Supermarket on East 88th and 3rd Avenue. Carl Schurz Park right around the corner of this building where you can relax on a bench positioned overlooking the river, workout or just enjoy some quiet time. Very quick and easy application process. Sorry no dogs.