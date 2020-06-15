520 West 28th Street

Amenities

3D Tour Now Available.



Walk Through Video Available Upon Request.



Zaha Hadid's only New York City masterpiece.



RESIDENCE 31 is a distinctive 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home spread over 2,156 square feet with a private south-facing balcony overlooking the High Line. Upon entering the sprawling space, you are greeted by the oversized Great Room, spanning 39' x 30' in volume with wide-plank stained oak floors throughout the residence. The extraordinary open kitchen was designed by Zaha Hadid in collaboration with Boffi which boasts a sculptural marble-clad island and Gaggenau appliances.



The generous master suite features a large walk-in closet, an exquisite bathroom with dazzling black marble with a free-standing bathtub as well as a walk-in shower. All windows, shades and blinds are motorized with ceiling heights reaching up to 10'7". Residence 31 features a powder room for guests, full utility and laundry room and sculptural architectural element designed by Zaha Hadid make this a one-of-kind property.



All residences have access to a full suite of curated amenities including full-time concierge, doorman, and Luxury Attache Lifestyle services.



Leisure amenities include:



-New York City's first private IMAX theater and entertaining suite with events terrace.

-A fully stocked wellness center featuring a 75-foot saline system sky lit swimming pool.

-Fitness center.

-Private spa suite with sauna, steam room, whirlpool, cold plunge, waterfall showers and massage beds.



