Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

520 West 28th Street

520 West 28th Street · (347) 701-9969
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

520 West 28th Street, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 31 · Avail. now

$18,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
media room
sauna
3D Tour Now Available.

Walk Through Video Available Upon Request.

Zaha Hadid's only New York City masterpiece.

RESIDENCE 31 is a distinctive 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home spread over 2,156 square feet with a private south-facing balcony overlooking the High Line. Upon entering the sprawling space, you are greeted by the oversized Great Room, spanning 39' x 30' in volume with wide-plank stained oak floors throughout the residence. The extraordinary open kitchen was designed by Zaha Hadid in collaboration with Boffi which boasts a sculptural marble-clad island and Gaggenau appliances.

The generous master suite features a large walk-in closet, an exquisite bathroom with dazzling black marble with a free-standing bathtub as well as a walk-in shower. All windows, shades and blinds are motorized with ceiling heights reaching up to 10'7". Residence 31 features a powder room for guests, full utility and laundry room and sculptural architectural element designed by Zaha Hadid make this a one-of-kind property.

All residences have access to a full suite of curated amenities including full-time concierge, doorman, and Luxury Attache Lifestyle services.

Leisure amenities include:

-New York City's first private IMAX theater and entertaining suite with events terrace.
-A fully stocked wellness center featuring a 75-foot saline system sky lit swimming pool.
-Fitness center.
-Private spa suite with sauna, steam room, whirlpool, cold plunge, waterfall showers and massage beds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 West 28th Street have any available units?
520 West 28th Street has a unit available for $18,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 West 28th Street have?
Some of 520 West 28th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 West 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
520 West 28th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 West 28th Street pet-friendly?
No, 520 West 28th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 520 West 28th Street offer parking?
No, 520 West 28th Street does not offer parking.
Does 520 West 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 West 28th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 West 28th Street have a pool?
Yes, 520 West 28th Street has a pool.
Does 520 West 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 520 West 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 520 West 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 West 28th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
