52 Eighth Avenue
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:11 PM

52 Eighth Avenue

52 8th Avenue · (917) 609-4566
Location

52 8th Avenue, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-F · Avail. now

$4,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
New to the market! HUGE floor-through one bedroom with a small 2nd bedroom/nursery/office off the master bedroom.

Located on the third floor of a well maintained townhouse, this character-filled apartment features high ceilings, exposed brick, and two decorative fire places. In addition, there are original plank wood floors throughout, stainless steel kitchen appliances including a dishwasher, and large windows that flood the apartment with natural light.

The A/C/E, 1/2/3, F/M, and L trains are all within a few blocks and the building is surrounded by the best of what Greenwich Village, the West Village, and Chelsea has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Eighth Avenue have any available units?
52 Eighth Avenue has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 52 Eighth Avenue have?
Some of 52 Eighth Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Eighth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
52 Eighth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Eighth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 52 Eighth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 52 Eighth Avenue offer parking?
No, 52 Eighth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 52 Eighth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 Eighth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Eighth Avenue have a pool?
No, 52 Eighth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 52 Eighth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 52 Eighth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Eighth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 52 Eighth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
