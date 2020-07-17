52 Eighth Avenue

Amenities

New to the market! HUGE floor-through one bedroom with a small 2nd bedroom/nursery/office off the master bedroom.



Located on the third floor of a well maintained townhouse, this character-filled apartment features high ceilings, exposed brick, and two decorative fire places. In addition, there are original plank wood floors throughout, stainless steel kitchen appliances including a dishwasher, and large windows that flood the apartment with natural light.



The A/C/E, 1/2/3, F/M, and L trains are all within a few blocks and the building is surrounded by the best of what Greenwich Village, the West Village, and Chelsea has to offer.