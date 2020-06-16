515 9th Ave

Amenities

Welcome to LANA, an ambitiously re-envisioned boutique luxury rental property located in the heart of Hudson Yards, Manhattan's most exciting neighborhood. Studio, 1,2, and 3 bedroom residences offer modern and sophisticated finishes, excellent light, and gracious layouts. With a reimagined lobby and common areas by Paris Forino, and a newly revived rooftop escape by Future Green, LANA is the perfect opportunity to never leave home.



Apartment Features:



-East facing

-High ceilings

-Kitchen island

-Rift cut white oak floors

-Bosch washer and dryer

-Chefs Kitchen: Whitewashed oak cabinetry, calcutta backsplash, caesarstone countertop, Bertazzoni range and microwave, stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher

-Bathroom includes Moss Lappato porcelain floors and shower wall with soaking tub



Building Features:



-24-hour attended lobby

-Rooftop sun deck with green lawn

-Fitness center included

-Surrounded by world class theater and restaurants, the High Line and Hudson Yards



* Price advertised is net effective rent*