Home
/
New York, NY
/
515 9th Ave
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

515 9th Ave

515 9th Avenue · (646) 255-5422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

515 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10018
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6H · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
lobby
media room
LANA | Luxury Apartments Ninth Ave

Welcome to LANA, an ambitiously re-envisioned boutique luxury rental property located in the heart of Hudson Yards, Manhattan's most exciting neighborhood. Studio, 1,2, and 3 bedroom residences offer modern and sophisticated finishes, excellent light, and gracious layouts. With a reimagined lobby and common areas by Paris Forino, and a newly revived rooftop escape by Future Green, LANA is the perfect opportunity to never leave home.

Apartment Features:

-East facing
-High ceilings
-Kitchen island
-Rift cut white oak floors
-Bosch washer and dryer
-Chefs Kitchen: Whitewashed oak cabinetry, calcutta backsplash, caesarstone countertop, Bertazzoni range and microwave, stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher
-Bathroom includes Moss Lappato porcelain floors and shower wall with soaking tub

Building Features:

-24-hour attended lobby
-Rooftop sun deck with green lawn
-Fitness center included
-Surrounded by world class theater and restaurants, the High Line and Hudson Yards

* Price advertised is net effective rent*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 9th Ave have any available units?
515 9th Ave has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 9th Ave have?
Some of 515 9th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 9th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
515 9th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 9th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 515 9th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 515 9th Ave offer parking?
No, 515 9th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 515 9th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 515 9th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 9th Ave have a pool?
No, 515 9th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 515 9th Ave have accessible units?
No, 515 9th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 515 9th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 9th Ave has units with dishwashers.
