515 9th Ave

Amenities
LANA | Luxury Apartments Ninth Ave
Welcome to LANA, an ambitiously re-envisioned boutique luxury rental property located in the heart of Hudson Yards, Manhattan's most exciting neighborhood. Studio, 1,2, and 3 bedroom residences offer modern and sophisticated finishes, excellent light, and gracious layouts. With a reimagined lobby and common areas by Paris Forino, and a newly revived rooftop escape by Future Green, LANA is the perfect opportunity to never leave home.
Apartment Features:
-East facing
-High ceilings
-Kitchen island
-Rift cut white oak floors
-Bosch washer and dryer
-Chefs Kitchen: Whitewashed oak cabinetry, calcutta backsplash, caesarstone countertop, Bertazzoni range and microwave, stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher
-Bathroom includes Moss Lappato porcelain floors and shower wall with soaking tub
Building Features:
-24-hour attended lobby
-Rooftop sun deck with green lawn
-Fitness center included
-Surrounded by world class theater and restaurants, the High Line and Hudson Yards
* Price advertised is net effective rent*