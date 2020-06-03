All apartments in New York
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:40 AM

510 West 110th Street

510 W 110th St · (917) 684-9424
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

510 W 110th St, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-E · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
Welcome to apartment 2E at the renowned Amherst-Courtlandt. Rarely available, this recently renovated converted 2 bedroom, with one bathroom, has it all. Bathed in natural light from three exposures, including the south, one immediately feels at home in this incredibly spacious apartment. The apartment boasts gorgeous hardwood floors, high ceilings, an abundance of closets and large windows. Classic details and charm permeate throughout the apartment making this a truly special place to call home.

The Amherst-Cortlandt is a full service, pre-war condominium in a great part of Morningside Heights. Amenities include a 24-hour doorman, resident super, laundry room, and bike storage. Electricity is also included in the rent!

Centrally located, one is surrounded by great restaurants, shopping, and nightlife. Columbia University, Barnard College, the Manhattan School of Music and the Bank Street College of Education are all in the immediate vicinity, as are Riverside Park and Central Park. It is a breeze to get anywhere in the city with the 1 train and crosstown bus less than a block away. This is an opportunity not to be missed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 West 110th Street have any available units?
510 West 110th Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 West 110th Street have?
Some of 510 West 110th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 West 110th Street currently offering any rent specials?
510 West 110th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 West 110th Street pet-friendly?
No, 510 West 110th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 510 West 110th Street offer parking?
Yes, 510 West 110th Street does offer parking.
Does 510 West 110th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 West 110th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 West 110th Street have a pool?
No, 510 West 110th Street does not have a pool.
Does 510 West 110th Street have accessible units?
No, 510 West 110th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 510 West 110th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 West 110th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
