510 West 110th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry parking bike storage garage

Welcome to apartment 2E at the renowned Amherst-Courtlandt. Rarely available, this recently renovated converted 2 bedroom, with one bathroom, has it all. Bathed in natural light from three exposures, including the south, one immediately feels at home in this incredibly spacious apartment. The apartment boasts gorgeous hardwood floors, high ceilings, an abundance of closets and large windows. Classic details and charm permeate throughout the apartment making this a truly special place to call home.



The Amherst-Cortlandt is a full service, pre-war condominium in a great part of Morningside Heights. Amenities include a 24-hour doorman, resident super, laundry room, and bike storage. Electricity is also included in the rent!



Centrally located, one is surrounded by great restaurants, shopping, and nightlife. Columbia University, Barnard College, the Manhattan School of Music and the Bank Street College of Education are all in the immediate vicinity, as are Riverside Park and Central Park. It is a breeze to get anywhere in the city with the 1 train and crosstown bus less than a block away. This is an opportunity not to be missed!