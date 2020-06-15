All apartments in New York
51 Murray Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

51 Murray Street

51 Murray Street · (917) 533-7056
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

51 Murray Street, New York, NY 10007
Tribeca

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit PH · Avail. now

$15,000

2 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
A rarely available dream duplex loft in an intimate, newly-constructed (2009) landmarked Tribeca 4-unit building. Be wowed by the abundant space and light as you step from a private keyed elevator directly into this sprawling 3000+/-sq ft. Tribeca Penthouse Duplex Loft Apartment with north and south exposures, incredible 14' ceilings, an 18'-wide wall of floor-to-ceiling windows, 2 terraces and 4 skylights! The over-sized living room is a delight for entertaining with its luxurious light-filled ambiance and glass doors leading to a 350+/- SF south-facing terrace. A second same-size terrace can be accessed from the kitchen and dining area. Prepare gourmet meals in style in the open chef's kitchen with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, an industrial-size sink with garbage disposal, island counter space and breakfast area.
This apartment can easily be converted to a 3rd bedroom and office if needed.
Dogs welcome!

Other highlights include:

- wide-plank 4" maple wood floorings throughout
- (2) En suite marble/granite baths + (2) powder rooms
- central heating and air conditioning
- a separate utility room with a washer/dryer and slop sink
- a video intercom system
- pre-wiring Verizon FiOS
- closet space fit for a king, queen and their harem
- great location on a small residential block in prime Tribeca
- across from Equinox health club and parking
- right near Whole Foods, and the A/C/E/R/W/1/2/3/PATH trains

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Murray Street have any available units?
51 Murray Street has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 51 Murray Street have?
Some of 51 Murray Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Murray Street currently offering any rent specials?
51 Murray Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Murray Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 51 Murray Street is pet friendly.
Does 51 Murray Street offer parking?
Yes, 51 Murray Street does offer parking.
Does 51 Murray Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51 Murray Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Murray Street have a pool?
No, 51 Murray Street does not have a pool.
Does 51 Murray Street have accessible units?
No, 51 Murray Street does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Murray Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 Murray Street does not have units with dishwashers.
