51 Murray Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking

A rarely available dream duplex loft in an intimate, newly-constructed (2009) landmarked Tribeca 4-unit building. Be wowed by the abundant space and light as you step from a private keyed elevator directly into this sprawling 3000+/-sq ft. Tribeca Penthouse Duplex Loft Apartment with north and south exposures, incredible 14' ceilings, an 18'-wide wall of floor-to-ceiling windows, 2 terraces and 4 skylights! The over-sized living room is a delight for entertaining with its luxurious light-filled ambiance and glass doors leading to a 350+/- SF south-facing terrace. A second same-size terrace can be accessed from the kitchen and dining area. Prepare gourmet meals in style in the open chef's kitchen with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, an industrial-size sink with garbage disposal, island counter space and breakfast area.

This apartment can easily be converted to a 3rd bedroom and office if needed.

Dogs welcome!



Other highlights include:



- wide-plank 4" maple wood floorings throughout

- (2) En suite marble/granite baths + (2) powder rooms

- central heating and air conditioning

- a separate utility room with a washer/dryer and slop sink

- a video intercom system

- pre-wiring Verizon FiOS

- closet space fit for a king, queen and their harem

- great location on a small residential block in prime Tribeca

- across from Equinox health club and parking

- right near Whole Foods, and the A/C/E/R/W/1/2/3/PATH trains