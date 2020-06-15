51 Murray Street

Amenities
A rarely available dream duplex loft in an intimate, newly-constructed (2009) landmarked Tribeca 4-unit building. Be wowed by the abundant space and light as you step from a private keyed elevator directly into this sprawling 3000+/-sq ft. Tribeca Penthouse Duplex Loft Apartment with north and south exposures, incredible 14' ceilings, an 18'-wide wall of floor-to-ceiling windows, 2 terraces and 4 skylights! The over-sized living room is a delight for entertaining with its luxurious light-filled ambiance and glass doors leading to a 350+/- SF south-facing terrace. A second same-size terrace can be accessed from the kitchen and dining area. Prepare gourmet meals in style in the open chef's kitchen with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, an industrial-size sink with garbage disposal, island counter space and breakfast area.
This apartment can easily be converted to a 3rd bedroom and office if needed.
Dogs welcome!
Other highlights include:
- wide-plank 4" maple wood floorings throughout
- (2) En suite marble/granite baths + (2) powder rooms
- central heating and air conditioning
- a separate utility room with a washer/dryer and slop sink
- a video intercom system
- pre-wiring Verizon FiOS
- closet space fit for a king, queen and their harem
- great location on a small residential block in prime Tribeca
- across from Equinox health club and parking
- right near Whole Foods, and the A/C/E/R/W/1/2/3/PATH trains