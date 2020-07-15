50 West 15th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities lobby

The Oculus Condominium features an elegant terracotta facade and is named after the eye-catching oculus in the Pantheon in Rome and just steps away from Union Square and all transportation.

The apartment is located on the 6th floor and has open sky views. The unit features luxury finishes including Brazilian cherry wood floors and doors with large double-glazed Wausau windows (over six feet high) allowing for great views and light.



The kitchen features sleek quartz counter tops, high-end Poggenpohl cabinetry, and a premier Viking appliance package. A Maytag washer and dryer is located in the unit.



The master bathroom features limestone and marble, radiant floor heating, Kohler fixtures and wall mounted vanities.



The building amenities include a 24-hour lobby attendant, live-in super, common rear yard and beautiful roof recreation areas.