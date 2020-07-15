All apartments in New York
Find more places like 50 West 15th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
50 West 15th Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

50 West 15th Street

50 W 15th St · (917) 724-3907
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

50 W 15th St, New York, NY 10011
Union Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6-B · Avail. now

$6,750

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
lobby
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
lobby
The Oculus Condominium features an elegant terracotta facade and is named after the eye-catching oculus in the Pantheon in Rome and just steps away from Union Square and all transportation.
The apartment is located on the 6th floor and has open sky views. The unit features luxury finishes including Brazilian cherry wood floors and doors with large double-glazed Wausau windows (over six feet high) allowing for great views and light.

The kitchen features sleek quartz counter tops, high-end Poggenpohl cabinetry, and a premier Viking appliance package. A Maytag washer and dryer is located in the unit.

The master bathroom features limestone and marble, radiant floor heating, Kohler fixtures and wall mounted vanities.

The building amenities include a 24-hour lobby attendant, live-in super, common rear yard and beautiful roof recreation areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 West 15th Street have any available units?
50 West 15th Street has a unit available for $6,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 West 15th Street have?
Some of 50 West 15th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 West 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
50 West 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 West 15th Street pet-friendly?
No, 50 West 15th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 50 West 15th Street offer parking?
No, 50 West 15th Street does not offer parking.
Does 50 West 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 West 15th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 West 15th Street have a pool?
No, 50 West 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 50 West 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 50 West 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 50 West 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 West 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 50 West 15th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

15 East 36
15 East 36th Street
New York, NY 10016
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Hampton Court
333 East 102nd Street
New York, NY 10029
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity