All apartments in New York
Find more places like 50 BATTERY PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
50 BATTERY PLACE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:06 AM

50 BATTERY PLACE

50 Battery Pl · (702) 824-4514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Battery Park City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

50 Battery Pl, New York, NY 10280
Battery Park City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
gym
elevator
24hr concierge
bike storage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
internet access
Your new home is in an elegant 9-story building, conveniently situated in the heart of the stunningly beautiful Battery Park City.South Cove Plaza is surrounded by nearly 30 acres of natural beauty. Each residence boasts polished parquet floors, spacious closets, state-of-the-art GE appliances, and high-speed internet connection. In addition to a 24/7 concierge, a long list of amenities includes a fully-equipped exercise facility, bicycle and luggage storage, on-site parking, and a laundry center on each floor. A skillfully designed courtyard garden, located downstairs, is a place to unwind after a busy day. In addition, tenants enjoy quick and easy access to major subway lines and bus routes.A few blocks away is the Hudson River Park Esplanade, an ideal place for taking leisurely walks. Moments away are Tribeca, Soho and Greenwich Village, offering unrivaled nightlife and an array of cultural events to people from all walks of life.South Cove residents can enjoy the tranquility of the nearby Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park, with its amazing waterfront views and a clear shot of the Statue of Liberty. Some of Manhattans trendiest restaurants, designer boutiques, famed art galleries, and hip nightclubs are located in the vicinity of the buildingJust a short distance away are Wall Street, City Hall and the soaring Freedom Tower, capturing the potent spirit of New York City.Home to many old sites and significant landmarks, Lower Manhattan is a perfect destination for history buffs ready to explore Castle Garden, Bowling Green, the National Museum of the American Indian, Federal Hall, the New York Stock Exchange, and other historic surroundings. Additionally, Liberty Island, Ellis Island and Trinity Church are just a quick ferry ride away.Set along the corner of First Place in Lower Manhattan, South Cove Plaza offers an oasis of intimacy and the excitement of downtown. lsr263110

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 BATTERY PLACE have any available units?
50 BATTERY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 BATTERY PLACE have?
Some of 50 BATTERY PLACE's amenities include parking, gym, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 BATTERY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
50 BATTERY PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 BATTERY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 50 BATTERY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 50 BATTERY PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 50 BATTERY PLACE does offer parking.
Does 50 BATTERY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 BATTERY PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 BATTERY PLACE have a pool?
No, 50 BATTERY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 50 BATTERY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 50 BATTERY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 50 BATTERY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 BATTERY PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 50 BATTERY PLACE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity