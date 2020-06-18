50 BATTERY PLACE

Amenities

parking gym elevator 24hr concierge bike storage courtyard

Unit Amenities Property Amenities 24hr concierge courtyard elevator gym parking bike storage internet access

Your new home is in an elegant 9-story building, conveniently situated in the heart of the stunningly beautiful Battery Park City.South Cove Plaza is surrounded by nearly 30 acres of natural beauty. Each residence boasts polished parquet floors, spacious closets, state-of-the-art GE appliances, and high-speed internet connection. In addition to a 24/7 concierge, a long list of amenities includes a fully-equipped exercise facility, bicycle and luggage storage, on-site parking, and a laundry center on each floor. A skillfully designed courtyard garden, located downstairs, is a place to unwind after a busy day. In addition, tenants enjoy quick and easy access to major subway lines and bus routes.A few blocks away is the Hudson River Park Esplanade, an ideal place for taking leisurely walks. Moments away are Tribeca, Soho and Greenwich Village, offering unrivaled nightlife and an array of cultural events to people from all walks of life.South Cove residents can enjoy the tranquility of the nearby Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park, with its amazing waterfront views and a clear shot of the Statue of Liberty. Some of Manhattans trendiest restaurants, designer boutiques, famed art galleries, and hip nightclubs are located in the vicinity of the buildingJust a short distance away are Wall Street, City Hall and the soaring Freedom Tower, capturing the potent spirit of New York City.Home to many old sites and significant landmarks, Lower Manhattan is a perfect destination for history buffs ready to explore Castle Garden, Bowling Green, the National Museum of the American Indian, Federal Hall, the New York Stock Exchange, and other historic surroundings. Additionally, Liberty Island, Ellis Island and Trinity Church are just a quick ferry ride away.Set along the corner of First Place in Lower Manhattan, South Cove Plaza offers an oasis of intimacy and the excitement of downtown. lsr263110