All apartments in New York
Find more places like 486 East 74th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
486 East 74th Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:27 PM

486 East 74th Street

486 East 74th Street · (516) 662-9941
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

486 East 74th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-B/C · Avail. now

$4,354

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*No Fee * Video Tour Available Upon Request

Gut Renovated Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Apartment in the heart of the UES. Washer/Dryer in unut. Apartment features two renovated bathrooms and a large living room. There is a separate kitchen area with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, great counter space, and tons of cabinets. Each bedroom fits a queen size bed plus furniture, and they have great closet space. Located in the desirable Upper East Side of Manhattan nearby the new Q subway, Morton Williams, fine restaurants, specialty food stores, shopping & public transportation. Listed price reflects the net effective rent with 1 Month free on 12 month lease. To schedule a viewing or to view any other apartments on this website call, email, or text anytime.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 486 East 74th Street have any available units?
486 East 74th Street has a unit available for $4,354 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 486 East 74th Street have?
Some of 486 East 74th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 486 East 74th Street currently offering any rent specials?
486 East 74th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 486 East 74th Street pet-friendly?
No, 486 East 74th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 486 East 74th Street offer parking?
No, 486 East 74th Street does not offer parking.
Does 486 East 74th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 486 East 74th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 486 East 74th Street have a pool?
No, 486 East 74th Street does not have a pool.
Does 486 East 74th Street have accessible units?
No, 486 East 74th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 486 East 74th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 486 East 74th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 486 East 74th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
The Lucerne
350 E 79th St
New York, NY 10075
The Encore
175 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
Hawthorn Park
160 W 62nd St
New York, NY 10023
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity