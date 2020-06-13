/
/
new hyde park
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:42 PM
214 Apartments for rent in New Hyde Park, NY📍
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
258 ST 2nd floor
258 South 2nd Street, New Hyde Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Unit 2nd floor Available 07/01/20 APARTMENT FOR RENT - Property Id: 296395 2nd floor apt private entrance 1 bdrm 1 office room living room dining room kitchen walk to stores, and all transportation excellent area Apply at TurboTenant:
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
271
271 New Hyde Park Road, New Hyde Park, NY
Studio
$1,590
100 sqft
Beautiful apt second floor ready to move . Could you call me 347-247-6417
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
410 Jericho Turnpike
410 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Recently renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment located in the heart of New Hyde Park. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large living room leads to kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
1616 Lowell Avenue
1616 Lowell Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1233 sqft
Whole House Rental Located in the Village of New Hyde Park. This Cape Home Has 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, Living Room, Dining Room and Eat-In Kitchen.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
521 Hillside Blvd
521 Hillside Boulevard, New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Lovely 2 Bedroom House Rental w/ Full Finished Basement that Features a Full Bath, Laundry & Entertainment Space.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
635 S 12th St
635 South 12th Street, New Hyde Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
HUGE 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH NEW FLOORS NEWER KITCHEN 2nd FLOOR APT. HEAT AND COOKING GAS AND WATER INCLUDED SHARED BACKYARD WASHER/DRYER SHARED DRIVEWAY PARKING NEAR 2 L.I.R.R.
Results within 1 mile of New Hyde Park
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
North New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
61 Durham Road
61 Durham Road, North New Hyde Park, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
Detached house with 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, garage and backyard. New Hyde Park middle schools and high schools. N-22 and N-25 buses. Short drive to shopping plaza, supermarkets, parks, medical centers and more.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Floral Park
1 Unit Available
80-36 268th St
80-36 268th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
4000 sqft
Two bedroom, 1 bath 2nd floor apartment in single family home conveniently located in Glen Oaks. Sharing kitchen, living room and dining room on the first floor. Close to public transportation and shopping.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
North New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
1702 Aladdin Avenue
1702 Aladdin Avenue, North New Hyde Park, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Excellent Cape Rental in New Hyde Park with 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen. Full Finish Basement with OSE, School Dist # 5 . Walk to LIRR and Other Transportation. Shopping and supermarket is nearby.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Floral Park
1 Unit Available
84-63 256th Street
84-63 256th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2 Bedroom Rental in Floral Park with Living Room, Kitchen, Full Bathroom.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Franklin Square
1 Unit Available
1070 Barnes St
1070 Barnes Street, Franklin Square, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
diamond condition 3 bedroom 2 bath home. All redone top of the line. semi furnished . will provide fencing upon request. private new laundry room and newly finished basement. nice private backyard.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Garden City Park
1 Unit Available
15 6th Avenue
15 6th Avenue, Garden City Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15 6th Avenue in Garden City Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
North New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
2000 Royal Court
2000 Royal Ct, North New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
1940 sqft
North Hills. Fabulous Penthouse residence previously a model unit. 2 bedroom 2.5 bath corner residence, South East exposure. Features windows all around. Private balcony off the living and dinning room.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
North New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
6000 Royal Court
6000 Royal Ct, North New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
2078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living at its best in this corner 2 bed, 2.5 bathroom residence with a den.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Floral Park
1 Unit Available
65 Webster St
65 Webster Street, Floral Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
4000 sqft
One Bedroom; EIK; Living Room; Full Bathroom. Clean and Updated Apartment
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
South Floral Park
1 Unit Available
381 Marguerite Avenue
381 Marguerite Avenue, South Floral Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautiful 2 large bedrooms, 2 bath with Jacuzzi Rental is Floral Park. Home features cathedral ceilings, CAC , Gas fireplace, and Large Eat-In Kitchen. All utilities are included in rent. 1 Parking spot included.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Floral Park
1 Unit Available
255-14 86th Avenue
255-14 86th Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Location Location Location...This house is centrally located to all..from the beautiful skylights to the spacious bedrooms you just can't go wrong.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Garden City Park
1 Unit Available
10 3rd Avenue
10 3rd Avenue, Garden City Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Lovely Updated 1 Bedroom/1Bath Apartment. Updated Efficiency Kitchen with Living Room/Dining Room Combo. Hard Wood Floors
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Herricks
1 Unit Available
19 Emmett Street
19 Emmett Street, Herricks, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1393 sqft
Newly Renovated, New Appliances, New Bathrooms, New Carpet in Bedrooms, Hardwood Floors. ***Does not include Garage.
1 of 7
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Floral Park
1 Unit Available
86-16 263 Street 86-16
86-16 263rd Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Fabulous Location, Spacious Living Room/ Dinning Room, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Hardwood Floors, Close To Shopping And Public Transportation.
Results within 5 miles of New Hyde Park
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:40pm
West Hempstead
8 Units Available
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,615
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Great Neck
15 Units Available
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,815
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Valley Stream
2 Units Available
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,597
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:40pm
$
Garden City
12 Units Available
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
$2,378
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
1136 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for New Hyde Park rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,480.
Some of the colleges located in the New Hyde Park area include LIU Brooklyn, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Metropolitan College of New York, Columbia University in the City of New York, and Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJGlen Cove, NY
Hempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NYLong Beach, NYHuntington Station, NYWestbury, NYEastchester, NYWest Babylon, NYMount Vernon, NYLynbrook, NYRye, NY