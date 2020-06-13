/
woodmere
275 Apartments for rent in Woodmere, NY📍
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
1008 Central Avenue
1008 Central Avenue, Woodmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment with Washer/Dryer.
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
72 Brower Avenue
72 Brower Avenue, Woodmere, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Charming Colonial In Old Woodmere On Oversized Property, Formal Living Room W/Fplc, Formal DR, Enclosed & Heated Front Room Ideal For Office or Den, Pinewood Floors & French Doors, Full Basement, Large Master BR W/Bath, 2 Huge Bedrooms, 2 Full
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
540 Green Place
540 Green Place, Woodmere, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4 Bedroom Ranch In Woodmere Park. Renovated Eik W/Granite Countertops, Updated Appliances & Cabinets. Igs, 2 Car Garage. Move Right In, Quiet Residential Tree Lined Street.
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
823 Peninsula Boulevard
823 Peninsula Boulevard, Woodmere, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
Spacious 6 Bedroom Home, LR W/Vaulted Ceilings & Fplc, Oversized Den W/Fplc, Lg Family Rm, CAC, 5 Bedrooms On One Level, Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship.
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
874 W Broadway
874 West Broadway, Woodmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1 Bedroom Apt In The Heart Of Woodmere. Bright & Sunny, Freshly Painted, Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship. Laundry On Premises.
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
682 Longacre Avenue
682 Longacre Avenue, Woodmere, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Great location on quiet street. Newly constructed bathrooms. Large family room. EIK overlooking beautiful property. Three bedrooms 2.5 bath split level.
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
723 Hungry Harbor Rd
723 Hungry Harbor Road, Woodmere, NY
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
Extraordinary Custom Build colonial Nestled In North Woodmere. Fully Equipped Rare Beauty Of Excellence & Perfection. Specious Living Room With High Ceilings. Family Room With Fire Place & Sliding Doors Leading To Beautiful Backyard.
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
763 Cedar Lane
763 Cedar Lane, Woodmere, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Beautiful spacious colonial in the heart of Woodmere close to shopping and transportation. Solar panels.
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
302 Longacre Avenue
302 Longacre Avenue, Woodmere, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Elevator Brick building with ample street parking, Walk to LIRR, Spacious, quiet & bright 2 Bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, Hardwood Floors, Aprox 1100 sq ft., Laundry & Storage in the Basement.
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
219 Pearsall Pl
219 Pearsall Place, Woodmere, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2300 sqft
Immaculate high ranch on quiet Woodmere block in the center of town. kosher granite eik with 2 ovens, cac, private enclosed yard.
Rosedale
1 Unit Available
259-11 149th Ave Avenue
259-11 149th Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment in the heart of Rosedale, Large Living Room Formal Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Large Master bedrooms, Hard Wood floor throughout, Closets in each bedroom, and for storage.
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
559 Arlington Pl
559 Arlington Place, Cedarhurst, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 559 Arlington Pl in Cedarhurst. View photos, descriptions and more!
Hewlett Neck
1 Unit Available
187 Hewlett Neck Road
187 Hewlett Neck Road, Hewlett Neck, NY
6 Bedrooms
$8,000
5529 sqft
Stately And Incredible Spacious Colonial With 6 Bedrooms, 5.5 Baths, Completely Renovated Eik With Oversized Granite Island & A Large Additional Dining Space.
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
530 Hudson Ave
530 Hudson Place, Cedarhurst, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Spacious Unit In Condo Bldg, W/W Carpet, Galley Kitchen, LR/DR Combo, 1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath. Indoor Parking Spot Included. Elevator Bldg, Washer/Dryer On The Floor. Garbage Disposable On Floor. Bedroom Wall Mirrored.
Lawrence
1 Unit Available
349 Central Avenue
349 Central Avenue, Lawrence, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Renovated 2BR Apt, Bright & Sunny, SS Appliances, Crown Molding, Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship.
Hewlett
1 Unit Available
16 New Street
16 New Street, Hewlett, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
Totally Renovated 2 BR Apartment with Washer/Dryer in the Heart of Hewlett. Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, 2 A/C Units, Recessed Lighting, Close to Railroad, Shopping & Houses of Worship.
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
404 Pearsall Avenue
404 Pearsall Avenue, Cedarhurst, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Bright & Sunny Great 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, Renovated Apt W/Full Finished Basement, Large Eik W/Quartz Countertops, Dishwasher, Gas Stove, Washer/Dryer, Gleaming HW Floors, Use Of Yard, Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship.
Lawrence
1 Unit Available
285 Central Avenue
285 Central Avenue, Lawrence, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2 Bedroom Apartment in the Heart of Lawrence, Spacious Living Room, Close to Railroad, Shopping, Library & Houses of Worship.
Hewlett
1 Unit Available
377 Hewlett Parkway
377 Hewlett Parkway, Hewlett, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Move Right In Immaculate 3 Bedroom Colonial in School District #14, Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen & Bathroom, Nice Backyard, Close to Railroad, Shopping & Houses of Worship.
Inwood
1 Unit Available
211 Spring Street
211 Spring Street, Inwood, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
THIS IS A GREAT 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT ON THE 1 ST FLOOR WITH LIVING ROOM,DINING ROOM,KITCHEN AND FULL BATHROOM. NEW CARPETS,NEW WINDOWS. CLOSE TO PARK, INWOOD TRAIN STATION,N30 & N31 BUS AND PUBLIC LAUNDRY.NO PETS,NO SMOKING,NO WASH ,NO DRYER.
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
258 Washington Ave
258 Washington Avenue, Cedarhurst, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Great Rental opportunity in the heart of Cedarhurst. Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths. 1st Floor with Full Finished Basement. Private access to the rear yard & Parking/Private Driveway. Laundry Room. Renovated Kitchen & Baths.
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
257 Hungry Harbor Rd
257 Hungry Harbor Road, Valley Stream, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
Lovely Large 4 Bedroom 3 Full 1 Half Baths Split, Eik w/ Granite Counters With stainless steel Appliances, Kitchen W/Sliding Glass Door To Deck and Oversized Backyard, Formal Dining room and Living Room w/ Fireplace, Great Home For Entertaining.
Rosedale
1 Unit Available
251-04 Weller Avenue
251-04 Weller Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 251-04 Weller Avenue in Queens. View photos, descriptions and more!
Rosedale
1 Unit Available
245-51 148th Drive
245-51 148th Drive, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3 Br. 2 Bath Living Room FRD EIK M available June 1st
