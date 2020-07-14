125 Apartments For Rent Near Fordham University

/
Last updated July 13 at 09:17 PM
7 Units Available
Bronxdale
Pelham Parkway Towers
2160 Matthews Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,824
2 Bedrooms
$2,029
Close to the Greek American Institute of New York in a residential section of the East Bronx. One- and two-bedroom units available with fully equipped kitchens. Smoke-free building with parking and laundry facilities.
Last updated July 13 at 09:18 PM
5 Units Available
Morris Park
Pelham Terrace
1540 Pelham Parkway South, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,899
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
Convenient Bronx location near Our Saviour Lutheran School. Interior amenities include stainless steel appliances, parquet flooring, linen closets, microwaves and updated window coverings. Walk to park.
Last updated July 13 at 08:48 PM
2 Units Available
Pelham Parkway
Pelham Park View
1130 Pelham Parkway North, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,650
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly redesigned residential community overlooking Pelham Park. Well-equipped kitchens, hardwood floors, alcove living rooms, separate dining areas and granite countertops. Short walk to the subway.
Last updated July 13 at 08:48 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelham Gardens
Pelham Park View
1135 Pelham Parkway North, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
Centrally located in the Bronx near the Zoo, Yankee Stadium, and world-class dining and entertainment. New lobby and private parking garage. Heat and hot water included.
Last updated July 13 at 09:16 PM
2 Units Available
Mount Hope
The Grand
1770 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,651
1 Bedroom
$2,017
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently remodeled residential building located in Tremont. Amenities include parking garage, concierge, and high-speed internet access. Apartments feature air conditioning, hardwood floors, linen closets, and granite countertops.
Last updated July 13 at 08:48 PM
2 Units Available
University Heights
River Hill Gardens
1981 Sedgwick Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,799
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
Residential building with on-site property manager, attended parking, and laundry facilities. Located in University Heights along the Harlem River. Units accessible for people with a disability. Amenities include tile flooring and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 15 at 05:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Mount Eden
The Capri
1700 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,644
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable living near Yankee Stadium and the New York Botanical Garden. Controlled access building with on-site laundry facilities, package service, garage parking and 24-hour doorman.
Last updated April 24 at 09:40 PM
1 Unit Available
Fordham Manor
Fordham Terrace
2400 Webb Ave, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,616
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
On a tree-lined street near Fordham University and the Bronx Zoo. Air conditioned units with high-speed internet, trash compactors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Last updated April 24 at 09:39 PM
1 Unit Available
University Heights
Cedar Arms
2175 Cedar Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,499
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable units with contemporary lighting, kitchen bars, hardwood flooring, and glass-fronted showers. Located across the street from the Harlem River, with water and city views. Pre-war building with elevator and laundry facilities.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
273 Bennett Avenue
273 Bennett Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,895
Photos on the way!Available 7/1 Furnished or Unfurnished /Coop Sublet Board Application Required Before Moving in.Beautifully preserved trees surrounding this home along with the majestic Bennett Cliff view create a picture perfect backdrop.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
3620 Oxford Avenue
3620 Oxford Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
1568 sqft
The Enclave On Oxford is a one of kind building here in Riverdale.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Pelham Gardens
1302 Waring Avenue
1302 Waring Avenue, Bronx, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1545 sqft
Great for College Room Mates - Close to all Universities, Bronx, NYC and Westchester Great Pelham Gardens single family Colonial home has many modern features and amenities, walk in to high ceilings in entry way, open floor plan, Kraft maid walnut
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
610 W 196th St
610 West 196th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Welcome home to Luxury and modern finishes. This 3 bedroom/1bath apartment feature a stainless steel kitchen with custom cabinetry and light fixtures. It also offers granite counter-tops and a over-sized window.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
1798 Riverside Dr
1798 Riverside Drive, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
763 sqft
Gorgeous 2BR/1BTH Inwood - Next to Fort Tryon Park - Property Id: 99398 NO FEE! $2000.00 Move in Credit Large renovated 2 bedrooms apartment in the heart of Inwood.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
3585 Greystone Avenue
3585 Greystone Ave, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
900 sqft
A Duplex 2 bedroom with a recreation area for guests opening up to a large Private Patio.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Inwood
55 Payson Avenue
55 Payson Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contact us to: 1. Arrange Contactless Access 2. Watch a Video Tour 3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent Large 1 bedroom Available now. Beautiful large 1 bedroom apartment.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Inwood
5008 Broadway
5008 Broadway, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,175
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*** Gut Renovated 1br Home *** Enjoy this spectacular 1 bedroom home! Featuring a fully equipped windowed kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances NEW parquet floor... generous closet space...
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Norwood
55 West Mosholu Parkway North
55 West Mosholu Parkway North, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
= Let's find your fit! You will be listened to and guided, step-by-step, as we work together to find not just your place, but your home. *I CAN SHOW YOU ANY APARTMENT IN NYC* = NO FEE!!!! * This apartment can be rented deposit free.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
2500 Johnson Ave
2500 Johnson Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,472
1550 sqft
FREE MONTH & NO FEE!!! Check out this city & river view in this 3 bedroom in the sky!! a one of a kind view of the city skyline.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
Inwood
119 Post Avenue
119 Post Avenue, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED & NO FEE. This landlord uses Rhino instead of a traditional security deposit, meaning you can keep more of your money in your pocket and reduce your move-in costs for a low monthly fee. Virtual Tour: https://youtu.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
245 Bennett Avenue
245 Bennett Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,895
Check out this brand new gut renovated 1 bedroom to call home.
Last updated March 23 at 06:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Allerton
2750 Olinville Avenue
2750 Olinville Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Still Available 10/16 Welcome to 2750 Olinville ave, a lovely co-op building in the Allerton ave section of the Bronx. The quite and friendly elevator building is located across the street from Zimmerman playground.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Inwood
254 Seaman Ave
254 Seaman Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
Completely Renovated Two Bedroom Apartment with a lot of natural light! One month Free and Pet Friendly! Deposit Free When You Use Rhino. Please Ask me about it. The apartment features: - Open Kitchen & Living room concept.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Inwood
100 Cooper St
100 Cooper Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,695
MODERN AND CHIC-- SPACIOUS One Bedroom In Elevator Building! Pet Friendly and 1 month free! ** Pictures of Similar unit**** Deposit free when you use Rhino! (Sayrhino.com) The apartment features: - Queen Size Bedroom. - Large Living room.