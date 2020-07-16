All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

460 West 23rd Street

460 West 23rd Street · (646) 382-7378
Location

460 West 23rd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-B · Avail. now

$2,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to this pin-drop quiet sunny stunner with southern interior garden views of neighboring townhouses. Designer-style decor with a modern touch blends in the old school charm. High ceilings, decorative fireplace, beautiful brick walls add warmth and character to this space. Stainless steel kitchen boasts Miele dishwasher, marble breakfast counter, custom built-ins. This home features massive storage space. Steps to the subway, The Highline Park, Chelsea Market, Chelsea Gallery District, and Hudson River Park.
Please note, this is a friendly co-op building with board approval of 3-4 weeks, no dogs are allowed for subletters.,Exceptionally beautiful 1 bedroom on a tree-lined street in chelsea! This unit can also be available with furniture. This sunny gem is one of a kind. Designer-style decor with a modern touch of high end renovations. Stainless steel kitchen with state of the art appliances, dishwasher, marble breakfast counter, custom built-ins, high ceilings, great light, Southern exposure, tree-tops view, very quiet and safe. Located conveniently close to the train, Highline Park, Chelsea Market and Hudson River Park are right around the corner!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 460 West 23rd Street have any available units?
460 West 23rd Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 460 West 23rd Street have?
Some of 460 West 23rd Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 West 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
460 West 23rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 West 23rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 460 West 23rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 460 West 23rd Street offer parking?
No, 460 West 23rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 460 West 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 460 West 23rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 West 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 460 West 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 460 West 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 460 West 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 460 West 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 460 West 23rd Street has units with dishwashers.
