460 West 23rd Street

Welcome to this pin-drop quiet sunny stunner with southern interior garden views of neighboring townhouses. Designer-style decor with a modern touch blends in the old school charm. High ceilings, decorative fireplace, beautiful brick walls add warmth and character to this space. Stainless steel kitchen boasts Miele dishwasher, marble breakfast counter, custom built-ins. This home features massive storage space. Steps to the subway, The Highline Park, Chelsea Market, Chelsea Gallery District, and Hudson River Park.

Please note, this is a friendly co-op building with board approval of 3-4 weeks, no dogs are allowed for subletters.,Exceptionally beautiful 1 bedroom on a tree-lined street in chelsea! This unit can also be available with furniture. This sunny gem is one of a kind. Designer-style decor with a modern touch of high end renovations. Stainless steel kitchen with state of the art appliances, dishwasher, marble breakfast counter, custom built-ins, high ceilings, great light, Southern exposure, tree-tops view, very quiet and safe. Located conveniently close to the train, Highline Park, Chelsea Market and Hudson River Park are right around the corner!