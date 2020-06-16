All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 10:59 AM

451 West 22nd Street

451 West 22nd Street · (212) 875-4090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

451 West 22nd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2R · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Video tour & floor plan available upon request*APPLICATION PENDING. Amazing steal of a deal for this lovely studio apartment at 451 West 22nd St, a quaint townhouse building located on one of Chelsea's most beautiful tree-line blocks.This apartment is a "smart space" and comes with a Murphy bed, custom-designed couch, a coffee table that transforms into a desk and a large flat screen wall mounted TV. Basically, all you need to bring are your personal items and you are good to go! Storage and closet space is abundant, the apartment gets great light and is overlooking a beautiful garden. Upon request, some furniture items can be removed.451 West 22nd Street is a well-maintained coop, on a quiet, tree-lined Chelsea block, in close proximity to the C/E trains, the crosstown bus, the Chelsea Highline, Whole Foods, boutique shops and tons of great restaurants.Pets are case-by-case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 451 West 22nd Street have any available units?
451 West 22nd Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 451 West 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
451 West 22nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 West 22nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 451 West 22nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 451 West 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 451 West 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 451 West 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 451 West 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 West 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 451 West 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 451 West 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 451 West 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 451 West 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 451 West 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 451 West 22nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 451 West 22nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
