Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*Video tour & floor plan available upon request*APPLICATION PENDING. Amazing steal of a deal for this lovely studio apartment at 451 West 22nd St, a quaint townhouse building located on one of Chelsea's most beautiful tree-line blocks.This apartment is a "smart space" and comes with a Murphy bed, custom-designed couch, a coffee table that transforms into a desk and a large flat screen wall mounted TV. Basically, all you need to bring are your personal items and you are good to go! Storage and closet space is abundant, the apartment gets great light and is overlooking a beautiful garden. Upon request, some furniture items can be removed.451 West 22nd Street is a well-maintained coop, on a quiet, tree-lined Chelsea block, in close proximity to the C/E trains, the crosstown bus, the Chelsea Highline, Whole Foods, boutique shops and tons of great restaurants.Pets are case-by-case.