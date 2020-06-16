43-45 East 30th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman gym lobby

Spacious 1 bed / 1 bath loft with 12' ceilings, 9 oversized windows and an in-unit washer dryer in a 24 hour doorman, pre-war building. With its southern and western exposure, the unit offers excellent natural light and city views. The windowed, open kitchen is fitted with stainless steel appliances including a Viking stove and wine cooler, granite countertops and a large island which opens into the expansive living area. The renovated bathroom offers a Jacuzzi tub, limestone walls, tile floors and Duravit fixtures. Brazilian cherry hardwood floors and central A/C add an additional degree of refinement and luxury to this loft apartment.With only 40 units, Park South Lofts is a boutique, 24hr-doorman condo with a live-in super, fitness center, virtual doorman as well as an updated lobby. The building is in close proximity to Madison Square Park, Grand Central, Penn Station, the booming Nomad / Flatiron neighborhood as well as the 6, N, R, W and B, D, F, M subway lines.Building storage is available for an additional monthly fee. HomeDax1320