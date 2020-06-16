All apartments in New York
43-45 East 30th Street

43 E 30th St · (917) 960-8524
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

43 E 30th St, New York, NY 10016
NoMad

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
lobby
Spacious 1 bed / 1 bath loft with 12' ceilings, 9 oversized windows and an in-unit washer dryer in a 24 hour doorman, pre-war building. With its southern and western exposure, the unit offers excellent natural light and city views. The windowed, open kitchen is fitted with stainless steel appliances including a Viking stove and wine cooler, granite countertops and a large island which opens into the expansive living area. The renovated bathroom offers a Jacuzzi tub, limestone walls, tile floors and Duravit fixtures. Brazilian cherry hardwood floors and central A/C add an additional degree of refinement and luxury to this loft apartment.With only 40 units, Park South Lofts is a boutique, 24hr-doorman condo with a live-in super, fitness center, virtual doorman as well as an updated lobby. The building is in close proximity to Madison Square Park, Grand Central, Penn Station, the booming Nomad / Flatiron neighborhood as well as the 6, N, R, W and B, D, F, M subway lines.Building storage is available for an additional monthly fee. HomeDax1320

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43-45 East 30th Street have any available units?
43-45 East 30th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 43-45 East 30th Street have?
Some of 43-45 East 30th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43-45 East 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
43-45 East 30th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43-45 East 30th Street pet-friendly?
No, 43-45 East 30th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 43-45 East 30th Street offer parking?
No, 43-45 East 30th Street does not offer parking.
Does 43-45 East 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43-45 East 30th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43-45 East 30th Street have a pool?
No, 43-45 East 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 43-45 East 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 43-45 East 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 43-45 East 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43-45 East 30th Street has units with dishwashers.
