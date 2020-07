Amenities

patio / balcony doorman

Enjoy this oversized one bedroom two bathroom newly painted apartment in a converted full service loft building with 10'6" ceilings. This flexible floor plan can be easily converted to two bedrooms with ample closets. There is free laundry on the floor, shared by only two other apartments. Multiple transportation options, restaurants and shops are all close by. There is an enormous landscaped roof deck with panoramic City views. 24 hour notice. Available for September 1 start. Application is subject to board approval.