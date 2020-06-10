425 East 13th Street

Amenities

Amazing Studio located in the Highly Sought after condominiums known as The A Building. Relax and enjoy life in this thoughtfully laid out home. The clean design of this residence 6D maintains the true feeling of a warm and inviting atmosphere. Complete with floor-to-ceiling windows, Sleek Frosted Glass pocket doors that grace the entry to your Bathroom, an Almillmo kitchen, Celador Oyster Stone counter tops, Bosch oven and dishwasher, Liebher refrigerator, Washer/dryer, Glass and Lacquer cabinetry the list goes on and on. The building itself features a 24 hour Doorman and Concierge, Package room, Engaging Rooftop Pool complete with Panoramic Views, Private Cabanas, BBQ Grill area, a Health and fitness center Courtyard Garden. Look no further you have found your new home