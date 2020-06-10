All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

425 East 13th Street

425 E 13th St · (212) 913-9058
Location

425 E 13th St, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 6-D · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
courtyard
doorman
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Amazing Studio located in the Highly Sought after condominiums known as The A Building. Relax and enjoy life in this thoughtfully laid out home. The clean design of this residence 6D maintains the true feeling of a warm and inviting atmosphere. Complete with floor-to-ceiling windows, Sleek Frosted Glass pocket doors that grace the entry to your Bathroom, an Almillmo kitchen, Celador Oyster Stone counter tops, Bosch oven and dishwasher, Liebher refrigerator, Washer/dryer, Glass and Lacquer cabinetry the list goes on and on. The building itself features a 24 hour Doorman and Concierge, Package room, Engaging Rooftop Pool complete with Panoramic Views, Private Cabanas, BBQ Grill area, a Health and fitness center Courtyard Garden. Look no further you have found your new home,Amazing FURNISHED Alcove Studio located in the Highly Sought after condominiums known as The A Building. Relax and enjoy life in this thoughtfully laid out home. The clean design of this residence 6D maintains the true feeling of a warm and inviting atmosphere. Complete with floor-to-ceiling windows, Sleek Frosted Glass pocket doors that grace the entry to your Bathroom, an Almillmo kitchen, Celador Oyster Stone counter tops, Bosch oven and dishwasher, Liebher refrigerator, Washer/dryer, Glass and Lacquer cabinetry the list goes on and on. The building itself features a 24 hour Doorman and Concierge, Package room, Engaging Rooftop Pool complete with Panoramic Views, Private Cabanas, BBQ Grill area, a Health and fitness center Courtyard Garden. Look no further you have found your new home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 East 13th Street have any available units?
425 East 13th Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 East 13th Street have?
Some of 425 East 13th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 East 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
425 East 13th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 East 13th Street pet-friendly?
No, 425 East 13th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 425 East 13th Street offer parking?
No, 425 East 13th Street does not offer parking.
Does 425 East 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425 East 13th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 East 13th Street have a pool?
Yes, 425 East 13th Street has a pool.
Does 425 East 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 425 East 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 425 East 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 East 13th Street has units with dishwashers.
