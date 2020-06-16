All apartments in New York
Find more places like 420 East 83rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
420 East 83rd Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

420 East 83rd Street

420 East 83rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

420 East 83rd Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
MONTH OF MAY FREE!!!
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST
Large floor through TRUE 2 bedroom just one block from the Q Train! Beautifully renovated throughout! This spacious home features 2 KING sized SPLIT bedrooms with 2 large windows in each room, ample closet space and 2 entrances! Polished hardwood floors throughout and lots of lovely details such as decorative radiator covers, a gorgeous decorative fireplace and some exposed brick. There are windows in every room including the kitchen and bath. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, great cabinets and counter space. The newly renovated bath is all white tile with good storage and plenty of space for a linen cabinet. Located on a quiet tree lined block with easy access to the Q train and the express trains on 86th Street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 East 83rd Street have any available units?
420 East 83rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 East 83rd Street have?
Some of 420 East 83rd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 East 83rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
420 East 83rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 East 83rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 420 East 83rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 420 East 83rd Street offer parking?
No, 420 East 83rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 420 East 83rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 East 83rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 East 83rd Street have a pool?
No, 420 East 83rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 420 East 83rd Street have accessible units?
No, 420 East 83rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 420 East 83rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 East 83rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College