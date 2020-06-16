420 East 83rd Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

MONTH OF MAY FREE!!!

VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

Large floor through TRUE 2 bedroom just one block from the Q Train! Beautifully renovated throughout! This spacious home features 2 KING sized SPLIT bedrooms with 2 large windows in each room, ample closet space and 2 entrances! Polished hardwood floors throughout and lots of lovely details such as decorative radiator covers, a gorgeous decorative fireplace and some exposed brick. There are windows in every room including the kitchen and bath. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, great cabinets and counter space. The newly renovated bath is all white tile with good storage and plenty of space for a linen cabinet. Located on a quiet tree lined block with easy access to the Q train and the express trains on 86th Street.