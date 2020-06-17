All apartments in New York
417 E 60th Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

417 E 60th Street

417 East 60th Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

417 East 60th Street, New York, NY 10022
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
gym
elevator
doorman
yoga
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
internet access
yoga
Dont miss this brand new 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment on the ground floor in Novo417. This recently renovated building positioned on the edge of Midtown East and Upper East Side. The building is equipped with an elevator, a virtual doorman, on-site laundry, a private rooftop gym, and community lounge for Novo Collective members. Available for stays of 30 days or more.

Novo apartments are fully furnished and stylishly equipped with staple elements to make you feel right at home. We stock our kitchens with essential high-end appliances, dishware, and other necessary items. High-speed Wi-Fi, utilities, TV and Cable all packaged into your Novo stay.

Explore Boutique Living with tailored events and activities exclusive to Novo Collective members. Were more than just a bed and pillow provider. We believe in designing spaces where like-minded people can meet, connect, and create meaningful experiences together.

When you join NOVO, you have instant access to countless perks across the city, From live entertainment to culinary adventures, from yoga classes to art exhibitions, our mission is to make you feel like youre in the know.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 E 60th Street have any available units?
417 E 60th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 E 60th Street have?
Some of 417 E 60th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 E 60th Street currently offering any rent specials?
417 E 60th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 E 60th Street pet-friendly?
No, 417 E 60th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 417 E 60th Street offer parking?
No, 417 E 60th Street does not offer parking.
Does 417 E 60th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 E 60th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 E 60th Street have a pool?
No, 417 E 60th Street does not have a pool.
Does 417 E 60th Street have accessible units?
No, 417 E 60th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 417 E 60th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 E 60th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
