417 E 60th Street

Dont miss this brand new 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment on the ground floor in Novo417. This recently renovated building positioned on the edge of Midtown East and Upper East Side. The building is equipped with an elevator, a virtual doorman, on-site laundry, a private rooftop gym, and community lounge for Novo Collective members. Available for stays of 30 days or more.



Novo apartments are fully furnished and stylishly equipped with staple elements to make you feel right at home. We stock our kitchens with essential high-end appliances, dishware, and other necessary items. High-speed Wi-Fi, utilities, TV and Cable all packaged into your Novo stay.



Explore Boutique Living with tailored events and activities exclusive to Novo Collective members. Were more than just a bed and pillow provider. We believe in designing spaces where like-minded people can meet, connect, and create meaningful experiences together.



When you join NOVO, you have instant access to countless perks across the city, From live entertainment to culinary adventures, from yoga classes to art exhibitions, our mission is to make you feel like youre in the know.