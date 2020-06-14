All apartments in New York
416 Washington Street
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:26 AM

416 Washington Street

416 Washington Street · (212) 381-6500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

416 Washington Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5F · Avail. now

$10,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
playground
bike storage
lobby
volleyball court
Enter through your foyer into an expansive living room with room to spread your wings. Beautiful light enters from the north with open sky and subtle shades of gold from the adjacent river sunsets illuminating the rooms. High ceilings complement the Tribeca loft like dimensions of this apartment that retains its old world character as well its modern refinishing. A wall of built in shelving adds plenty of extra storage. Adjacent, an open chefs kitchen with top of the line appliances, pantry/vented laundry room with full size W/D, wine fridge and a large breakfast bar make entertaining a breeze. The bedrooms are split with the second bedroom opening up with sliding doors to the living room for versatility and an adjacent bathroom with tub. The impressive master bedroom has 3 custom built out walk in closets and ample room for a separate office or dressing area. The gorgeous limestone master bathroom is pure luxury with a double marble vanity, waterworks fixtures, soaking tub, walk in shower and separate toilet stall. The apartment is serviced by a multi zone central AC system with HEPA filters. Extremely quiet, this is your escape from the city. The Brazilian hardwood floors are currently being sanded to a natural light gray finish and all walls are being painted white.

The River Lofts building is one of Tribeca's premier luxury doorman buildings. Nestled between cobble stone streets and the Hudson river it offers quiet respite with all that Tribeca has to offer only minutes away. The building is an original 19th century cast iron building converted in 2014. Be welcomed by a 24 hour doorman and porter service. Newly upgraded gym and lobby. Bike storage. Landscaped Garden. Whole foods, transportation, Hudson River park with City Winery, Grand Banks Oyster Bar, volleyball, playgrounds, dog walks, miniature golf, picnic areas, skate park are just outside your door. Some of the best restaurants In New York, coupled with small boutiques, coffee shops, the arts and entertainment is why Tribeca is one of the most coveted neighborhoods in New York. Private storage in the basement included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 Washington Street have any available units?
416 Washington Street has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 416 Washington Street have?
Some of 416 Washington Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
416 Washington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Washington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 416 Washington Street is pet friendly.
Does 416 Washington Street offer parking?
No, 416 Washington Street does not offer parking.
Does 416 Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 Washington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Washington Street have a pool?
No, 416 Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 416 Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 416 Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 416 Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 Washington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
