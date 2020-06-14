416 Washington Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar doorman gym on-site laundry playground bike storage lobby volleyball court

Enter through your foyer into an expansive living room with room to spread your wings. Beautiful light enters from the north with open sky and subtle shades of gold from the adjacent river sunsets illuminating the rooms. High ceilings complement the Tribeca loft like dimensions of this apartment that retains its old world character as well its modern refinishing. A wall of built in shelving adds plenty of extra storage. Adjacent, an open chefs kitchen with top of the line appliances, pantry/vented laundry room with full size W/D, wine fridge and a large breakfast bar make entertaining a breeze. The bedrooms are split with the second bedroom opening up with sliding doors to the living room for versatility and an adjacent bathroom with tub. The impressive master bedroom has 3 custom built out walk in closets and ample room for a separate office or dressing area. The gorgeous limestone master bathroom is pure luxury with a double marble vanity, waterworks fixtures, soaking tub, walk in shower and separate toilet stall. The apartment is serviced by a multi zone central AC system with HEPA filters. Extremely quiet, this is your escape from the city. The Brazilian hardwood floors are currently being sanded to a natural light gray finish and all walls are being painted white.



The River Lofts building is one of Tribeca's premier luxury doorman buildings. Nestled between cobble stone streets and the Hudson river it offers quiet respite with all that Tribeca has to offer only minutes away. The building is an original 19th century cast iron building converted in 2014. Be welcomed by a 24 hour doorman and porter service. Newly upgraded gym and lobby. Bike storage. Landscaped Garden. Whole foods, transportation, Hudson River park with City Winery, Grand Banks Oyster Bar, volleyball, playgrounds, dog walks, miniature golf, picnic areas, skate park are just outside your door. Some of the best restaurants In New York, coupled with small boutiques, coffee shops, the arts and entertainment is why Tribeca is one of the most coveted neighborhoods in New York. Private storage in the basement included.