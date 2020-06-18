All apartments in New York
416 East 78th Street
416 East 78th Street

416 East 78th Street · (646) 207-2436
Location

416 East 78th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
approx 700 sq ft newly renovated floor thru like apartment with a king plus size bedroom***

all newly renovated over size one bedroom in the absolute heart of upper east side steps to everything that the city has to offer.
walking distance to the new subway line , stores & restaurants

located on the First floor ( One flight walk up ) of a very well maintain building with ;
-all new hardwood floors & new lighting,
-king plus size bedroom
-large living room,
-open kitchen with stainless steel appliances with Dishwasher
-newly renovated bathroom,
-laundry in the same block that picks up & delivers,
-pet friendly bldg!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 East 78th Street have any available units?
416 East 78th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 416 East 78th Street have?
Some of 416 East 78th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 East 78th Street currently offering any rent specials?
416 East 78th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 East 78th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 416 East 78th Street is pet friendly.
Does 416 East 78th Street offer parking?
No, 416 East 78th Street does not offer parking.
Does 416 East 78th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 East 78th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 East 78th Street have a pool?
No, 416 East 78th Street does not have a pool.
Does 416 East 78th Street have accessible units?
No, 416 East 78th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 416 East 78th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 East 78th Street has units with dishwashers.
