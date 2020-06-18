416 East 78th Street

Amenities

approx 700 sq ft newly renovated floor thru like apartment with a king plus size bedroom***



all newly renovated over size one bedroom in the absolute heart of upper east side steps to everything that the city has to offer.

walking distance to the new subway line , stores & restaurants



located on the First floor ( One flight walk up ) of a very well maintain building with ;

-all new hardwood floors & new lighting,

-king plus size bedroom

-large living room,

-open kitchen with stainless steel appliances with Dishwasher

-newly renovated bathroom,

-laundry in the same block that picks up & delivers,

-pet friendly bldg!!!