405 West 23rd Street

Welcome Home.



This large studio space looks directly into the heart of one of Manhattan's most sought-after neighborhoods.



Featuring all the charm and class NYC has to offer this generously-sized living space has a separate dressing room, stainless steel kitchen, windowed bathroom, and plentiful closet space, making it the ideal studio home. Top it off with great sunlight streaming in from large, elegant casement windows and you truly have something special.



Monthly rent includes all utilities, 24-hour doorman, AC, beautiful roof deck, courtyard, half Olympic-size swimming pool, private health club, steam rooms, and saunas. Laundry in building.



London Terrace Towers is a pre-war doorman building, where you'll be surrounded by great restaurants, minutes from the subway, beautiful Highline Park, and the storied Chelsea Gallery District.



Available for immediate move-in. Board application necessary.



Virtual showing ready.