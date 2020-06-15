All apartments in New York
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:33 PM

405 West 23rd Street

405 West 23rd Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

405 West 23rd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3-C · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Welcome Home.

This large studio space looks directly into the heart of one of Manhattan's most sought-after neighborhoods.

Featuring all the charm and class NYC has to offer this generously-sized living space has a separate dressing room, stainless steel kitchen, windowed bathroom, and plentiful closet space, making it the ideal studio home. Top it off with great sunlight streaming in from large, elegant casement windows and you truly have something special.

Monthly rent includes all utilities, 24-hour doorman, AC, beautiful roof deck, courtyard, half Olympic-size swimming pool, private health club, steam rooms, and saunas. Laundry in building.

London Terrace Towers is a pre-war doorman building, where you'll be surrounded by great restaurants, minutes from the subway, beautiful Highline Park, and the storied Chelsea Gallery District.

Available for immediate move-in. Board application necessary.

Virtual showing ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 West 23rd Street have any available units?
405 West 23rd Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 West 23rd Street have?
Some of 405 West 23rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 West 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
405 West 23rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 West 23rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 405 West 23rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 405 West 23rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 405 West 23rd Street does offer parking.
Does 405 West 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 West 23rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 West 23rd Street have a pool?
Yes, 405 West 23rd Street has a pool.
Does 405 West 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 405 West 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 405 West 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 West 23rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
