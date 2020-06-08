All apartments in New York
405 Broadway
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

405 Broadway

405 Broadway · (415) 218-0151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

405 Broadway, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit PH · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
A video walkthrough of the entire apartment available upon request.

Available July 1st, enjoy privacy and serenity while soaking up the sun in your massive, full-floor, gut-renovated, pet friendly, Tribeca penthouse triplex, complete with a large terrace and private rooftop in a low density building.

Graced with sleek finishes, abundant light, generous closets, and private outdoor spaces, this massive and luminous 3,300sq. ft. 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom gem is a rare find.

Features of this home include direct entry via a key-locked elevator, gorgeous hardwood floors, charming skylights, an office/den, smart-home technology, multi-zone HVAC, a security system, an in-home washer/dryer, and a pair of beautiful outdoor spaces.

The lower level of the home contains an open-concept living and dining room, a spacious powder room, and a massive windowed kitchen with views of the Empire State Building. The living area has a wall-to-wall floor-to-ceiling window while the custom Poliform kitchen is equipped with white countertops, an eat-in island, a built-in espresso maker, and a suite of high-end stainless steel appliances from Miele and Sub-Zero.

All of the secondary bedrooms as well as the office space sit on the middle level of the home. Each bedroom has a pristine en-suite bathroom while the office features a beautiful skylight. The master suite lies on the upper level and boasts a huge walk-in closet, access to a private terrace opposite the rooftop deck, and a luxurious en-suite bathroom with dual vanity sinks and a cavernous walk-in shower.

405 Broadway is an exceptionally well-maintained 4 unit boutique building with featuring one unit per floor, a spacious fitness room, and responsive management.The building is surrounded by trendy restaurants, cafes, bars, and shops. Nearby subway lines include the N/Q/R/W/6.

Simple and Quick Application Process, No Board Approval Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Broadway have any available units?
405 Broadway has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 Broadway have?
Some of 405 Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
405 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 405 Broadway offer parking?
No, 405 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 405 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 405 Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Broadway have a pool?
No, 405 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 405 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 405 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
