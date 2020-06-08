Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym

A video walkthrough of the entire apartment available upon request.



Available July 1st, enjoy privacy and serenity while soaking up the sun in your massive, full-floor, gut-renovated, pet friendly, Tribeca penthouse triplex, complete with a large terrace and private rooftop in a low density building.



Graced with sleek finishes, abundant light, generous closets, and private outdoor spaces, this massive and luminous 3,300sq. ft. 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom gem is a rare find.



Features of this home include direct entry via a key-locked elevator, gorgeous hardwood floors, charming skylights, an office/den, smart-home technology, multi-zone HVAC, a security system, an in-home washer/dryer, and a pair of beautiful outdoor spaces.



The lower level of the home contains an open-concept living and dining room, a spacious powder room, and a massive windowed kitchen with views of the Empire State Building. The living area has a wall-to-wall floor-to-ceiling window while the custom Poliform kitchen is equipped with white countertops, an eat-in island, a built-in espresso maker, and a suite of high-end stainless steel appliances from Miele and Sub-Zero.



All of the secondary bedrooms as well as the office space sit on the middle level of the home. Each bedroom has a pristine en-suite bathroom while the office features a beautiful skylight. The master suite lies on the upper level and boasts a huge walk-in closet, access to a private terrace opposite the rooftop deck, and a luxurious en-suite bathroom with dual vanity sinks and a cavernous walk-in shower.



405 Broadway is an exceptionally well-maintained 4 unit boutique building with featuring one unit per floor, a spacious fitness room, and responsive management.The building is surrounded by trendy restaurants, cafes, bars, and shops. Nearby subway lines include the N/Q/R/W/6.



Simple and Quick Application Process, No Board Approval Required.