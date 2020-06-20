All apartments in New York
Find more places like 39 East 29th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
39 East 29th Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:35 AM

39 East 29th Street

39 East 29th Street · (646) 484-5284
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
NoMad
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

39 East 29th Street, New York, NY 10016
NoMad

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 27C · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
24hr concierge
doorman
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
lobby
yoga
Twenty9th Park Madison is an award winning full-service condominium conveniently located in the Flatiron/NoMad section of Manhattan. Named Best High-Rise in New York by Americas Property Awards for its uncompromising attention to detail and overall excellence in the real estate industry! Unit 27C is no exception to these honors. Facing North, South and East, the units floor-to-ceiling windows allow for significant natural sunlight to permeate throughout the residence and reflect effortlessly off of the crystal white countertops in its state-of-the-art kitchen. This high-end open gourmet kitchen style upholds wenge wood cabinetry, Sub-Zero refrigerator, Thermador oven and cooktop and Fisher & Paykel dishwashers. The two extra-large bedrooms boast substantial floor area, spacious closets and dramatic views, including a view of the Empire State Building out of the master bedroom. Other features that round out this remarkable unit include custom window dressings, Bosch washer/dryer and Teak hardwood flooring. The building maintains a 24-hour concierge, furnished rooftop deck with four barbeque grills, fitness center and yoga room, parking garage, resident superintendent and an espresso bar/cold storage in the lobby. Convenient to all major transportation, Madison Square Park, The Mondrian Hotel, Eataly, Eleven Madison, Scarpetta and so much more - Dont miss out on this rare opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 East 29th Street have any available units?
39 East 29th Street has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 39 East 29th Street have?
Some of 39 East 29th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 East 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
39 East 29th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 East 29th Street pet-friendly?
No, 39 East 29th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 39 East 29th Street offer parking?
Yes, 39 East 29th Street does offer parking.
Does 39 East 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 East 29th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 East 29th Street have a pool?
No, 39 East 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 39 East 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 39 East 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 39 East 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 East 29th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 39 East 29th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
48-50 Greenwich Ave.
48 Greenwich Avenue
New York, NY 10011
Instrata Nomad
10 E 29th St
New York, NY 10016
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity