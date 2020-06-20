39 East 29th Street

Amenities

Twenty9th Park Madison is an award winning full-service condominium conveniently located in the Flatiron/NoMad section of Manhattan. Named Best High-Rise in New York by Americas Property Awards for its uncompromising attention to detail and overall excellence in the real estate industry! Unit 27C is no exception to these honors. Facing North, South and East, the units floor-to-ceiling windows allow for significant natural sunlight to permeate throughout the residence and reflect effortlessly off of the crystal white countertops in its state-of-the-art kitchen. This high-end open gourmet kitchen style upholds wenge wood cabinetry, Sub-Zero refrigerator, Thermador oven and cooktop and Fisher & Paykel dishwashers. The two extra-large bedrooms boast substantial floor area, spacious closets and dramatic views, including a view of the Empire State Building out of the master bedroom. Other features that round out this remarkable unit include custom window dressings, Bosch washer/dryer and Teak hardwood flooring. The building maintains a 24-hour concierge, furnished rooftop deck with four barbeque grills, fitness center and yoga room, parking garage, resident superintendent and an espresso bar/cold storage in the lobby. Convenient to all major transportation, Madison Square Park, The Mondrian Hotel, Eataly, Eleven Madison, Scarpetta and so much more - Dont miss out on this rare opportunity!