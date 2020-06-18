Amenities

Spend your summer in SoHo in this newly renovated, beautifully furnished full-floor loft home ideally located on a picturesque and ultra quiet SoHo block.



Spanning a luxurious 2,250 square feet, this sleek, contemporary home provides plenty of room to stretch out and relax with two full bathrooms and up to three sleeping areas. Bleached oak hardwood paves the floors, and ceilings soar over 11 feet high accentuating the fantastic natural light. The extra-large great room provides ample seating and dining space surrounded by iconic views. The sleek open kitchen is a vision in modern design and functionality stocked with top-of-the-line appliances. Central air guarantees comfortable temperatures on even the hottest days, the full-size side-by-side washer and dryer provide added convenience, and key locked elevator and video intercom ensure security and safety in this beautiful summer getaway.



Available May 1 - August 31. Price includes all utilities, including cable and Wi-Fi, plus weekly cleaning service.



38 Crosby Street is a 1902 loft building within the SoHo Cast-Iron Historic District. Here, you have a front row seat to SoHo's premiere Broadway shopping district, with easy access to Tribeca, Chinatown, NoLita and the Bowery. Buzzy restaurants and hot spots line the surrounding blocks, and nearly every subway line is nearby including N/Q/R/W, J/Z, 6, B/D and A/C/E trains putting the rest of the city within easy reach.