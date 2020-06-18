All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

38 Crosby Street

38 Crosby Street · (917) 969-7084
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

38 Crosby Street, New York, NY 10013
SoHo

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$19,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
internet access
Spend your summer in SoHo in this newly renovated, beautifully furnished full-floor loft home ideally located on a picturesque and ultra quiet SoHo block.

Spanning a luxurious 2,250 square feet, this sleek, contemporary home provides plenty of room to stretch out and relax with two full bathrooms and up to three sleeping areas. Bleached oak hardwood paves the floors, and ceilings soar over 11 feet high accentuating the fantastic natural light. The extra-large great room provides ample seating and dining space surrounded by iconic views. The sleek open kitchen is a vision in modern design and functionality stocked with top-of-the-line appliances. Central air guarantees comfortable temperatures on even the hottest days, the full-size side-by-side washer and dryer provide added convenience, and key locked elevator and video intercom ensure security and safety in this beautiful summer getaway.

Available May 1 - August 31. Price includes all utilities, including cable and Wi-Fi, plus weekly cleaning service.

38 Crosby Street is a 1902 loft building within the SoHo Cast-Iron Historic District. Here, you have a front row seat to SoHo's premiere Broadway shopping district, with easy access to Tribeca, Chinatown, NoLita and the Bowery. Buzzy restaurants and hot spots line the surrounding blocks, and nearly every subway line is nearby including N/Q/R/W, J/Z, 6, B/D and A/C/E trains putting the rest of the city within easy reach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Crosby Street have any available units?
38 Crosby Street has a unit available for $19,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 Crosby Street have?
Some of 38 Crosby Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Crosby Street currently offering any rent specials?
38 Crosby Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Crosby Street pet-friendly?
No, 38 Crosby Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 38 Crosby Street offer parking?
No, 38 Crosby Street does not offer parking.
Does 38 Crosby Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 Crosby Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Crosby Street have a pool?
No, 38 Crosby Street does not have a pool.
Does 38 Crosby Street have accessible units?
No, 38 Crosby Street does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Crosby Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Crosby Street does not have units with dishwashers.
